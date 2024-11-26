FBI Agent Arrested for Sexual Assault of at Least 2 Women

An FBI special agent has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting at least two women, police say.

Special Agent Eduardo Valdivia, 40, was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland, and is currently in custody awaiting his bond hearing. He has been charged with 10 counts, two of them being second-degree rape, ABC News reported.

Court records state that these alleged attacks occurred in May and September of this year, 2024.

“The FBI takes allegations of criminal violations and misconduct very seriously,” the FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement to ABC News. “We are aware of the matter involving the recent arrest of an FBI employee and are fully cooperating with the Montgomery County Police Department.”

The statement also said that Valdivia “is currently suspended pending the conclusion of the Montgomery County Police Department investigation.”

Additionally, “Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division believe there may be additional victims,” the Montgomery County Police Department said.

This isn’t the first time Valdivia has faced criminal charges. In fact, back in 2020, he was charged with attempted murder after he shot and wounded a passenger on a Washington, DC-area Metro train while off-duty. This followed a verbal exchange that apparently escalated between the two men.

However, Valdivia’s defense attorney claimed it was an act of self-defense. In 2022, a Montgomery County jury found him not guilty, per CNN.