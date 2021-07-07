FBI Confiscates Alleged Rioter’s ‘Fully Constructed U.S. Capitol Lego Set’

When the FBI arrested alleged Capitol riot leader Robert Morss, it found a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” in his Pittsburgh home. According to court documents first reported by The Smoking Gun, the FBI recovered the 1,032-piece Lego set when it raided Morss’ home, but did not indicate if Morss had used the set in preparation for the Riot.

According to FBI charging documents, Morss was present at the January 6 riots and can be seen in several photos and videos taken that day. The former Army Ranger came to the Capitol wearing camo, a tactical vest, a MAGA hat, and a Gadsden Flag. The FBI recovered these items during the raid in addition to a handgun, shotgun, and a rifle.

Investigators also found a handwritten notebook in Morss car that included the entry “step by step to create a hometown militia” followed by a list of tasks like “patrol base, battle drills,” and “room clearing.”

Morss has been indicted on nine counts related to the Capitol Riots and is in prison awaiting trial. According to the FBI’s reconstruction of the events of January 6, Morss was present at various stages of the riot and participated in the crushing of a police officer in the entrance doors. The list of charges against Morss include assault on a police officer.

The U.S. Capitol Lego set is part of the company’s high end “Architecture” line which recreates famous landmarks. It retails for more than $250 and, according to the Lego website, it has retired the set. The U.S. Capitol set is detailed and complicated for a Lego set, but it’s not clear it’s to-scale and does not include the kind of detail a person would need to plan an insurrection.