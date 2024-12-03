FBI Investigating Mysterious Car-Sized Drones Spotted Flying Over New Jersey

I don’t know about you, but I somehow ended up on the UFO side of TikTok—and as a New Jersey resident, I’m feeling a bit unsettled by this recent suspicious “drone” activity.

Since mid-November, large, mysterious drones have been hovering over North Jersey, alarming residents and perplexing officials. While both the FBI and Morris County Sheriff’s Department insist there’s no known threat, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an unknown threat. (At least, that’s how my brain interprets it.)

Nevertheless, they are actively investigating the unidentified flying objects.

“There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office, along with many law enforcement agencies are working in partnership on this matter,” Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said in a statement on Facebook.

Other Morris and Somerset County officials released a joint statement about monitoring the drone activity, explaining that “County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties, and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings.”

As for the FBI, “We are working with our state and local partners on the reported drone activity,” a representative said.

While these drones might not seem like a huge deal, officials are concerned because of their proximity to the election. Not to mention, it’s not exactly comforting to witness several UFOs in the sky, especially after the recent hearings about alleged classified programs working to “detect, quarantine, and transfer” UFO data away from the public.

Not to mention, there were literally glowing orbs hovering above the US Capitol building last week…So, that’s chill.