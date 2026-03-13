FBI Investigating Steam Games for Malware – Players Asked to Check Their Libraries

The FBI is now seeking out Steam users who might have been victims of a malware attack. According to a post by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, several Steam games contained malicious software which could have impacted players.

FBI Looking for Steam Users Impacted by Malware Attack

Screenshot: Valve, SteamDB

Back in 2025, Valve revealed that a handful of Steam games had malware in them for a limited time before being pulled. The publisher informed potential victims by sending out emails. A year after the incident, the FBI has now given an update on the Steam malware attack investigation and are seeking out any players who were impacted by it.

In a March 11 post, the FBI explained: “The FBI’s Seattle Division is seeking to identify potential victims installing Steam games embedded with malware. The FBI believes the threat actor primarily targeted users between the timeframe of May 2024 and January 2026. In the investigation, several games have been identified.”

Screenshot: FBI

Steam also sent out new emails to give user an update on the FBI Investigation. “We can confirm the message and website linked, are in fact from the FBI. If you were affected by malware in a copy of “DashFPS (2104960), we encourage you to visit the FBI web page and respond to the survey there.”

Here are the Steam games that were infected with the malware:

Steam Games That Reportedly Contained Malware

BlockBlasters

Chemia

Dashverse

DashFPS

Lampy

Lunara

PirateFi

Tokenova

When Were Steam Games Impacted by Malware?

Screenshot: Valve

Although again it’s important to point out that the malware was allegedly in these builds from May 2024 to January 2026. That’s a pretty big time window, so you might need to double-check your Steam library and verify when you downloaded these games. The FBI has asked Steam users to reach out via an official email link.

However, the FBI also clarifies that Steam users won’t be able to stay anonymous if they contact them. “The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.”

Screenshot: SteamDB

Lastly, Steam users who fill out the form might eventually be contacted by an FBI agent for an interview. So yeah, if you downloaded any of the games mentioned in the list above, you might want to check your PC as soon as possible!

As mentioned above, Valve has also been sending out emails to users who downloaded the infected games. The publisher is encouraging players to fill out the survey if their PC was hit with the malware-laced software.