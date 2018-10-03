The FBI just handed over its Kavanaugh report — and Republicans have already scheduled a vote

The White House received the FBI probe into Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct Wednesday, and sent the document straight to the Senate for review Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times report that the FBI cannot corroborate the sexual misconduct claims levied at Kavanaugh.

The document will first be viewed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), before ranking Democratic member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is given the file, according to NBC News. The paper file will only be viewable in a secure room in the Capitol and no digital copies exist. The report will then be viewed by members on the Judiciary Committee, first the GOP then the Democrats. Only then will it be made available all 100 senators.

The Senate could hold a final vote to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture Wednesday, an action that sets up a procedural vote on Friday.

“It’s time to put this embarrassing spectacle behind us. The American people are sick of this display that’s been put on here,” McConnell said.

White House officials have been briefed on the contents of the FBI report, which will not be made public.

The FBI investigation was no investigation at all. @realDonaldTrump, @senatemajldr and @ChuckGrassley ensured that numerous key witnesses, including six very damaging witnesses I am aware of, were never even interviewed. Their conduct is a disgrace – they never wanted the truth. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018

The outcome of a final vote is still in the balance, with Republicans worried about three senators — Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

There are also two undecided votes on the Democrat side — Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.).

Critics continue to raise concerns about the speed and scope of the FBI investigation, which began last Friday.

According to NBC News, dozens of people who claim to have information about Kavanaugh contacted FBI field offices only to be told the agents were not allowed speak to them.

Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez, who said the nominee thrust his penis in her face during a party in college, was interviewed by FBI agents, but she voiced concerns about the process:

“I am very alarmed, first, that I was denied an F.B.I. investigation for five days, and then, when one was granted, that it was given on a short timeline and that the people who were key to corroborating my story have not been contacted,” Ramirez told the New Yorker. “I feel like I’m being silenced.”

Kenneth Appold, who was also at Yale with Kavanaugh and Ramirez, corroborated her account, saying he heard about the incident the night it happened or during the next couple of days. Appold told the New Yorker, he was “one-hundred-percent certain” that he was told that Kavanaugh was the male student who exposed himself to Ramirez.

As the vote nears, former classmates of Kavanaugh continue to come forward to dispute his portrayal of his college days.

“Brett Kavanaugh stood up under oath and lied about his drinking and about the meaning of words in his yearbook. He did so badly, without hesitation or reservation,” James Roche, one of the nominee’s freshman year roommates at Yale, wrote in an op-ed for Slate.

“In his words and his behavior, Judge Kavanaugh has shown contempt for the truth, for the process, for the rule of law, and for accountability,” Roche added

Earlier this week another Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, Chad Luddington, labeled the judge “belligerent and aggressive” when he was drinking.

