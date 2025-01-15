FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 From Foods Due to Possible Cancer Risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is finally banning Red Dye No. 3 from food, drinks, and ingested drugs.

According to the FDA, Red No. 3 “is a synthetic food dye that gives certain foods and drinks a bright, cherry-red color, and is found in certain candy, cakes and cupcakes, cookies, frozen desserts, and frostings and icings, and ingested drugs.”

So basically, other than adding color to your food, it’s pointless—and actually harmful. In fact, research has shown that it’s potentially carcinogenic.

Today, the FDA issued an order announcing that it will no longer allow for the use of Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or we) is granting a color additive petition submitted by Center for Science in the Public Interest, et al., by repealing the color additive regulations that permit the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in foods (including dietary supplements) and in ingested drugs,” the order reads. “The petitioners provided data demonstrating that this additive induces cancer in male rats. Therefore, FDA is revoking the authorized uses in food and ingested drugs of FD&C Red No. 3 in the color additive regulations.”

The FDA also stated that manufacturers will have until January 15, 2027, or January 18, 2028, respectively, to reformulate any products that currently use the dye.

This is a major win in the health space, as many experts have been pushing for this ban for decades.

“At long last, the FDA is ending the regulatory paradox of Red 3 being illegal for use in lipstick, but perfectly legal to feed to children in the form of candy,” said Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the CSPI.

“This is a big win for consumers, that this cancer-causing chemical is finally going to be out of the food supply,” added Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group—an organization that has joined the petition to end the use of Red No. 3. “It is long overdue.”