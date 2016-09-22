Fear Of Men’s Video for “Sane” is One of the Most Beautiful You’ll Watch This Year

I’ve said it before and I shall say it again: Fear Of Men are one of the most interesting bands in the UK right now. They released their second album Fall Forever earlier this year and it refines their artful balance of emotionally charged lyrics framed by metallic, almost cold sounding instrumentation. Their new video for “Sane”, which we’re premiering below, is a perfect visual manifestation of that balance.

Beginning with frontperson Jessica Weiss climbing on top of a stone table strewn with a strange collection of objects, “Sane” plays on Fall Forever‘s strong themes of passion and violence. Through a surreal narrative that looks a bit like Secret Garden meets Daisies, it deals with the forces of perception and control – taking the internal struggle of navigating a world that suddenly looks and feels different, and turning it inside out.

Give it a watch below, but make sure you have some time to spare because you’ll probably end up replaying it so many times it becomes a feature length film.

Sep 22 Aarhus, Denmark – Radar

Sep 23 Malmo, Sweden – Grand

Sep 24 Stockholm, Sweden – Landet

Sep 25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Sep 26 Berlin, Germany – Kantine am Bergan

Sep 27 Prague, Czech Republic – Fame

Sep 28 Vienna, Austria – Rhiz

Sep 29 Budapest, Hungary – A38

Sep 30 Zagreb, Croatia – Mochrava

Oct 01 Linz, Austria – Posthof

Oct 03 Monpellier, France – Black Out

Oct 04 Zaragoza, Spain – La Lata de Bombillas

Oct 05 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo %

Oct 06 Madrid, Spain – La Boite %

Oct 14 London, UK – Chats Palace

Oct 15 Brighton, UK – Patterns

Oct 21 Birmingham, UK – All Year’s Leaving Festival

Oct 30 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

Oct 31 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre *

Nov 01 Boston, MA – Paradise *

Nov 03 Toronto, ON – Mod Club *^

Nov 04 Detroit, MI – Magic Bag *^

Nov 05 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *^

Nov 06 St Louis, MO – Off Broadway *^

Nov 07 Grinnell, IA – Grinnell College *^

Nov 09 Louisville, KY – Kaiju ^

Nov 10 Athens, GA – 40 Watt *^

Nov 11 Orlando, FL – Back Booth *^

Nov 12 Miami, FL – Gramps *^

Nov 13 Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits *^

Nov 15 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle *^

Nov 16 Durham, NC – Motorco *^

Nov 17 Charlottesville, VA – Southern Cafe *^

Nov 18 Washington, DC – Black Cat *^

Nov 19 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church *^

Nov 20 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right ^

Nov 21 NY, NY – Webster Hall *^

% w/Nothing

* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Weaves