February Nintendo Direct Leak Claims It’s a Partner Showcase – Fans Are Disappointed

A February Nintendo Direct has been leaked and will reportedly be a Partner Showcase. However, many Switch 2 owners are disappointed that it will focus on third-party games and not Nintendo AAA titles.

February Nintendo Direct Is a Partner Showcase According to Leak

Screenshot: Atlus

As we previously reported, the next Nintendo Direct has been leaked and will reportedly be happening on Thursday, February 5, 2026. However, at the time, insiders were unsure whether it was going to be a “General Direct” or a “Partner Showcase.” Well, we might finally have an answer, as details about the upcoming Nintendo Direct have just been fully leaked.

According to popular games industry insider Nate the Hate, the February Nintendo Direct is a Partner Showcase. The prolific leaker gave players an update on X after outlet GameXplain claimed that the Direct would focus on third-party titles. “And he is correct. Next week’s Direct will be a Partner Direct Showcase.”

Screenshot: NateTheHate

If you are confused about what the difference is between a Partner Showcase and a General Direct, you aren’t alone! Essentially, a Partner Showcase focuses on third-party games and ports. A General Direct instead features major Nintendo titles such as Animal Crossing, or Xenoblade, etc. Understandably, many Nintendo fans prefer the latter.

Players Are Disappointed in February Nintendo Direct Being a Partner Showcase

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive, Nintendo

Unsurprisingly, the leak about the February Nintendo Direct being a Partner Showcase sparked backlash from some players. Many disappointed Switch 2 owners took to social media to vent their frustrations. Players argued that Nintendo hasn’t done enough to sell people on buying the Switch 2 console in 2026.

“All that excitement for the feb direct and of course this happens,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter reacted, “Well that sucks a little. I saved up a while ago because of Fire Emblem. But I’m having second thoughts about getting a Switch 2 now because no other first-party game really interests me. I think until anything from Monolith Soft is revealed, I’ll hold off for now.” One comment summed up the feelings of fans: “Dude, what are they doing?”

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

Many Switch 2 players also speculated that we would now be waiting until June 2026 to get a General Nintendo Direct. However, this has not been confirmed. It should also be pointed out that we are getting a massive Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents on February 27. The livestream is for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. So it could be possible that a General Nintendo Direct will happen in March or April to give the Game Freak franchise more of a spotlight.

What Games Will Be Featured in February Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct?

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

While not everyone is thrilled about the February Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct, there have been rumors of some major games that could be featured in it. Nate the Hate himself has leaked that Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be coming to the Switch 2 in 2026. Although he didn’t confirm whether it would be in the upcoming showcase.

Here is a full list of games that could be in the upcoming Nintendo Partner Showcase Direct:

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 Remake

Yakuza 4–8

Red Dead Redemption 2

Silent Hill Remake

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Kingdom Hearts Collection

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Call of Duty

Elden Ring

The Duskbloods

Screenshot: Square Enix

Interestingly, we recently got a leak of a Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 collection. Back in early January, several leakers claimed that a native port collection would be revealed soon. This certainly lines up with the recently leaked February Direct. Going back to 2025, there have also been rumors that Atlus would be releasing Metaphor ReFantazio on the Switch 2.

And finally, many insiders claim that a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 edition has been in the works and will be revealed soon. So yeah, it seems like the Partner Showcase has a lot of potential games that could be shown off, even if it’s slightly disappointing to some.