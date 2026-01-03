Feel Old Yet? Kanye West & Lil Wayne’s Kids Now Have a Song Together

Mid-20s and 30-year-olds can remember when they were kids playing Kanye West and Lil Wayne. What a time in life! Two artists at the peak of their powers, releasing countless classics. They can remember where they were when they bought College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, and more. They saw Ye grow from an everyman wearing a Polo and a backpack to becoming a megastar in shutter glasses. People would scour the internet for Weezy mixtapes and leaked records. He was inescapable by 2008, when Tha Carter III dropped like a nuclear bomb.

Over the years, those kids who loved “Lollipop” and “Touch The Sky” grew up to become adults with jobs. Meanwhile, Kanye West grew in both status and ego. Eventually, that all spiraled out of control as his mental health deteriorated and controversy piled on.

Videos by VICE

On the other end, Wayne’s output slowed drastically. His Cash Money deal bred complications, spawning the Free Weezy movement. And ultimately, the quality of work soured too.

Kanye West and Lil Wayne’s Kids Have a Song, and I’m Feeling the Wrinkles Right Now

Kanye and Wayne are legends at this point in the game, established veterans with timeless songs under their belt. Moreover, they’re also fathers. Naturally, those kids look up to their dads and end up wanting to make music of their own. Now, Gen Z and millennials alike have to feel so old now that their GOATs’ kids are in the studio.

Recently, North West, daughter of Kanye West, produced “Justswagup” for rapper Mag!c and Lil Novi, Lil Wayne’s son. The record plays out like a lot of modern rap: an offshoot of Playboi Carti’s cadence, with blown-out bass and colorful synth to match. Predictably, people are looking at their hands and wondering where all the time went. Other people are marveling at the young North West, capturing the essence of newer underground hip-hop.

One person notes how it can’t be that shocking for her to take after her dad, Kanye West, so seamlessly. “north west completely turning into an underground rap producer makes total sense and i dnt understand why oldheads are so shocked at that,” they tweeted.

As Kanye’s daughter embarks on her own music career, Ye himself is trying to carve out his way back into people’s good graces. Last week, he showed up at comedian Deon Cole’s show to reveal that a new album is on the way. The crowd was incredibly happy and receptive, just as the reception at his guest appearance in Japan was in November 2025.

