Feeling Anxious? You Can ‘Tap’ the Stress Away With EFT

Emotional regulation is something many of us struggle with. Think: the recent dude who pulled the emergency slide on a moving plane because his girlfriend wouldn’t show him her phone.

However, taking control of your emotions isn’t always easy—especially when there’s a history of trauma or mental health conditions. Thankfully, there are techniques that can help you better manage the intensity of your emotions.

If you’re searching for a “quick fix” for your anxiety—especially the physical sensations it causes—consider trying an alternative treatment called “tapping.”

What Is Emotional Freedom Technique?

Emotional freedom techfnique (EFT), often known as tapping, is a form of treatment for both physical and emotional pain. Essentially, you tap on different meridian points of the body to help release emotional and physical stress. This is a similar technique to acupuncture, which also focuses on certain points to help stimulate the nervous system and promote healing.

According to the Tapping School, “The Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) combines elements of cognitive and exposure therapies with acupressure via tapping to combat psychological distress. The technique was founded by Gary Craig in the 1990s. However, its roots date back even further to the 1970s. Similar to acupuncture, tapping is contingent on the idea that the body’s energy travels through specific pathways. However, instead of using needles, you stimulate said pathways through physical touch.”

There are countless videos on YouTube and even TikTok that guide you through scripted tapping sessions. I’ve tried many of these myself and am particularly impressed by Brad Yates’s tapping videos. In fact, just the other day, he guided me out of a panic attack, lowering my anxiety from a nine out of ten to a two out of ten in the span of just eight minutes.

Tapping is a great technique to manage conditions and emotions like anxiety, anger, depression, stress, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the Tapping School.

Start by focusing on the pain you’re feeling in the moment while tapping through the meridian points. (Check out the chart here.) You can speak any of your distressing thoughts out loud to process them in the moment. Then, as your anxiety level decreases, begin to repeat positive affirmations to further help your body reach a calmer state.

I’ve found that EFT has been a great tool, especially if used in addition to other therapies. Any time I feel anxious about a specific situation, whether it’s fearing judgment or experiencing confusion, I find a tapping video on Brad’s page and get to work. The instant relief is astounding.