Feeling Chubby After Feasting All Eid al-Fitr? We Got You Covered

Spiritual matters aside, Eid al-Fitr is all about that food. You spend all month fasting, so, of course, you’re going to chow down when there’s all this amazing food right in front of you. Just imagine it: you’re back at your parents’ home and the table is full of rendang, opor, soto ayam, gulai-gulaian jeroan, sate, those cute cookies, and that soft pudding.

Then there are those venders selling street snacks too. I can’t ever remember exactly how much food went into my mouth this Eid, but I definitely remember hailing that bakso seller for one more bowl when he passed by my family’s home. The road to holiday weight gain is paved with pieces of gorengan and bowls of mie ayam. But who can resist?

Then it’s back to real life, but with pants that are a little tighter. Bellies that are a little softer. So how do you get back into shape? I reached out to Siti Mariam, of the Indo Sweat Camp crew, to tell me what’s on the post-Eid workout menu.

The trainers at Indo Sweat Camp use something called “freeletics” to help you lose weight. It’s basically a bunch of exercises that you can do at home that aim to increase your heart rate, burn off fats and sugars, and help you get stronger, leaner, and more athletic. The best part is you don’t really need any equipment. Your body weight works just fine.

What kinds of exercises you ask? I’m glad you asked. Do the following three-four times a week, and don’t forget to warm-up before and cool-down afterwards.

Burpees

What is it: This cross-fit favorite is a combination of a squat, squat thrust, push up, frog jump, and jump squat. It’s basically a super exercise that will seriously wipe you out. Here’s a video of how it looks if you’re a bit confused.

Why it works: A burpee is one of the most-effective fat burning exercises out there. It’s also an important part of a killer workout because it uses so many muscle groups at once. During the push-up motion, your back, biceps, and triceps are used. Then the plank tightens your core. The squats and frog jumps work your glutes, while your thighs take a beating as well.

How to do it: Start off in a standing position with your legs shoulder-width apart. Then get ready to drop into a squat. Make sure your body stays erect, your eyes forward, and your legs stay planted. A common mistake is to slouch forward or stare at the floor. From the squat position, low your body with your hands extended toward the floor and drop into a push-up position. Do a push-up and make sure your chest touches the floor. Then bring your feet under your body and do a frog jump while straightening your body. Once you’re standing again, repeat it.

For beginners, do this five-to-ten times. Or three sets of ten. Or five sets of five.



Deep squats

What it works: Deep squats work on your thighs, ass, and waist. It’s like a sumo squat, but your feet are planted a bit wider and your body remains erect. Beginners should do 10-to-15 of these, with special attention paid to the form. Here’s a video to check.

How to do it: Plant your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes facing forward, and throw your waist back. Be sure to keep your knees from passing your toes when you squat. Your knees need to remain in-line with your toes. Do it slowly, like you’re taking a seat, and get down into a deep squat. Keep your waist back, and get lower than you would in a normal squat. If this feels easy, then hold some weights to make it a bit harder to get back up When your butt is as low as it can go, hold the pose for two-to-three seconds then get back up.

Lunges

Why it works: Lunges are great for your lower body and you can definitely feel it afterward.

How to do it: So to do a lunge you just sort of keep your feel in line and then, you know, lunge. Then switch feet. Remember to take it slow for maximum impact. Confused at all? Here’s a video. Just do that five-to-ten times.

Sit-ups

Why it works: You know why. This is probably the most-classic of all the “classic exercises.” But it’s a classic for a reason. It works.

How to do it: There’s a variation to the typical sit-up here. So start with your feet side-by-side, with the sides of your soles touching each other. Make sure your feet and your glutes are always touching the floor. Bring your body backwards with your hands behind your head until you feel them touch the floor. Then sit up and place touch the ground in front of your feet. Repeat.

Leg Lifts

Why it works: This exercise targets your lower abdominal muscles, as well as the muscles of your thighs and lower back. It burns that fat that’s usually invisible when your standing, but spilling over your pants when you sit.

How to do it: Start flat on your back with your back, shoulders, glutes, and heels touching the floor. Put both hands on the side of your body and point your feet like a ballerina. Raise your legs slowly until you create a 90 degree angle, then slowly lower them to hover about 5 centimeters above the floor. Hold it. Then repeat. Here’s a video.



The Russian twist

Why it works: This exercise targets the sides of your stomach It’s one of the moves you need to do if you want to build up your core. It’s also one of the most-forgotten exercises, since people tend to focus on their upper and lower stomach muscles only.

How to do it: The Russian twist starts in a sitting position, with your body leaning a bit back. But stay erect and keep your stomach tight. Your heels need to be touching the floor. If you want to make it harder, lift your feet up, keep them off the floor, and cross them. In this position, twist your body back and forth until your hands touch your back. Do 20 sets of 20.