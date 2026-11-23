Getting married was supposed to solve the whole being-alone thing. For many couples, it didn’t.

And that loneliness could have consequences years later. Researchers at the University of Bordeaux followed 1,540 adults aged 65 and older, asking how lonely they felt four times over eight years. They then tracked dementia diagnoses over the following two decades. According to the study published in Aging & Mental Health, people who reported feeling lonely at three or four check-ins had a 38% higher risk of dementia than those who never reported loneliness.

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Nearly half (49%) of people who reported chronic loneliness developed dementia, compared with 33% of those who never felt lonely. And almost 30% of the chronically lonely participants weren’t living alone. Having another person in the house clearly wasn’t enough to keep them from feeling isolated.

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The researchers also found that occasional loneliness wasn’t associated with a higher dementia risk.

“While most people experience loneliness at some point in their lives, it is when loneliness becomes chronic and persistent that it may increase the risk of developing dementia,” co-author Karine Pérès explained.

And being married doesn’t guarantee you’ll have someone you can actually confide in.

In an earlier study, sociologists Ning Hsieh and Louise Hawkley examined married Americans aged 57 and older. About one in five were in what researchers called “aversive” marriages, where criticism and demands were common but emotional support was scarce. Those couples reported the highest levels of loneliness, with the researchers describing their marriages as “all pain with no gain.”

Interestingly, couples who argued frequently but still supported each other weren’t any lonelier than those in happier marriages. So the occasional fight over whose turn it is to do the laundry isn’t necessarily the issue.

The French researchers couldn’t determine if loneliness contributes to dementia or if early cognitive changes make people withdraw from others. They also asked about loneliness using a single question, without examining the quality of participants’ marriages.

Still, the findings make a good case for asking older adults how connected they actually feel. Lead author Yvanna Simon warned that healthcare professionals “should not exclusively focus on living arrangements as a proxy for social risk.”

Because having someone to come home to and having someone you can talk to are two very different things.