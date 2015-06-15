Felix Cartal Does Some Serious Genre-Blending on His New Smirnoff Sound Collective Mix

Canadian producer and DJ Felix Cartal has always been one to mix up what he plays in his DJ sets, as well as in the style of his productions. From his early years as a figure in the burgeoning blog-house movement, to this year’s piano-house-slash-electro remix for Jack U, and his new album single “With You,” a big-room stage stampeder, he’s always kept listeners on their toes.

To help kick off his summer season, the talented Vancouverian has thrown together a mix for our Smirnoff Sound Collective series, and it’s on brand with the artist’s acclaimed ADD style of genre jumping. You’ll hear some ODESZA, some Major Lazer, a Zeds Dead bass bomber, as well as some of Cartal’s own work. All in all, the mix hits all the right pleasure points, and will hopefully wake you up out of the post-weekend Monday slumber we all are currently feeling.

Unlike energy drinks and overpriced coffee, Felix’s mix is totally free. While it might also make your body shake furiously, we promise it’s a good thing.

TRACKLIST:

Unlike Pluto & KickRaux – Palace

Alex Adair – Make Me Feel Better (Don Diablo & CID Remix)

Junior Jack – Thrill Me (ID Remix)

ODESZA – Say My Name (Vocal)

Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (Malaa Remix)

Eptic x Carnage & Breaux – The End (Nom De Strip bootleg)

SNBRN feat. Kaleena Zanders – California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix)

FelixCartal – New Scene (Lazy Rich Remix)

Anna Lunoe – BDD (Retrohandz Remix)

Zeds Dead – Hadouken (Neon Steve Remix)

Wiwek – Global March

Charli XCX – Doing It (Carmada Remix)

Myd – Numero Uno (Canblaster Remix)

Yelle – Bouquet Final (Astre Remix)

Fabich & Ferdinand Weber – What

Galantis – Gold Dust (East Young Remix)

Jack Ü – Take Ü There (Felix Cartal Remix)

Felix Cartal is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter