Felix Da Housecat Announces New Album and World Tour, Stream Vocoder-Heavy Single “Is Everything OK?”

From his humble Chicago beginnings with early tracks like “Phantasy Girl,” to his 2001 big break Kittenz and Thee Glitz, and constant DJ gigs across all corners of the globe, LA-based Felix da Housecat has checked off most of the boxes you would want in your career. Still, the artist continues to push himself with one of the greatest challenges in the world of a dance music producer—the release of a new album. July 10 will see the unleashing of Felix’s latest LP, Narrative Of Thee Blast Illusion, on Brooklyn indie-label No Shame. The album’s first single “Is Everything OK,” a vocoder-heavy number with Drive-inspired synths, is streaming now.

Cutting his feline incisors in a time when albums were few and far between for house and techno producers, Felix shares his interesting relationship with the medium over the years: “I’ve always been about albums, but in 1992 I said to myself, ‘no one is doing albums,’ and I wanted to tell a story…that’s always been my thing,” Felix tells THUMP. His latest long-player, an eleven track rundown that’s he stresses is more about melody and lyrics versus “hands in the air” type vibes, took three years to make, an extremely lengthy amount of time to devote to a project in an industry currently centered around flashy singles.

“For me, [albums] aren’t fun, they’re draining. When they’re done I’m glad, and when it comes out, my brain has been released to the universe!” he says.

The news of Felix’s forthcoming July album also comes along with that of a new world tour, starting June 5 in Berlin and ending August 7 in Barcelona. Check out the full list of dates, and album tracklist, below.

Pre-order Narrative of Thee Blast Illusion

Felix Da Housecat – Narrative of Thee Blast Illusion

1. ?Why Games

2. Lookin 4 A Reason

3. Codeine Cowboy

4. Is Everything Ok?

5. The Natural (feat. Lee Scratch Perry)

6. Candy Talk

7. Karma’s Catchin’ Hell

8. Queer

9. Freakz On Time

10. Turn Off The Television

11. Devon’s Box





Tour dates:

Fri Jun 5: Prince Charles, Berlin, Germany

Sat Jun 13: Pacha, Ibiza, Spain

Fri Jun 19: Almogavers 86, Barcelona, Spain

Sat Jun 20: Zilvermeer, Mol, Belgium

Sat Jun 27: Pratersauna, Vienna, Austria

Sun Jun 28: Scorpios Beach Club, Mykonos, Greece

Thu Jul 2: Verboten, NYC, USA

Fri Jul 3: Temple, San Francisco, USA

Fri Jul 10: Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles, USA

Sat Jul 11: Mamby On The Beach, Chicago, USA

Thu Jul 23: Park Van Brasschaat, Antwerp, Belgium

Fri Aug 7: Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

