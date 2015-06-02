Felix Da Housecat Announces New Album and World Tour, Stream Vocoder-Heavy Single “Is Everything OK?”

From his humble Chicago beginnings with early tracks like “Phantasy Girl,” to his 2001 big break Kittenz and Thee Glitz, and constant DJ gigs across all corners of the globe, LA-based Felix da Housecat has checked off most of the boxes you would want in your career. Still, the artist continues to push himself with one of the greatest challenges in the world of a dance music producer—the release of a new album. July 10 will see the unleashing of Felix’s latest LP, Narrative Of Thee Blast Illusion, on Brooklyn indie-label No Shame. The album’s first single “Is Everything OK,” a vocoder-heavy number with Drive-inspired synths, is streaming now.
Cutting his feline incisors in a time when albums were few and far between for house and techno producers, Felix shares his interesting relationship with the medium over the years: “I’ve always been about albums, but in 1992 I said to myself, ‘no one is doing albums,’ and I wanted to tell a story…that’s always been my thing,” Felix tells THUMP. His latest long-player, an eleven track rundown that’s he stresses is more about melody and lyrics versus “hands in the air” type vibes, took three years to make, an extremely lengthy amount of time to devote to a project in an industry currently centered around flashy singles.
“For me, [albums] aren’t fun, they’re draining. When they’re done I’m glad, and when it comes out, my brain has been released to the universe!” he says.
The news of Felix’s forthcoming July album also comes along with that of a new world tour, starting June 5 in Berlin and ending August 7 in Barcelona. Check out the full list of dates, and album tracklist, below.
Felix Da Housecat – Narrative of Thee Blast Illusion
1. ?Why Games
2. Lookin 4 A Reason
3. Codeine Cowboy
4. Is Everything Ok?
5. The Natural (feat. Lee Scratch Perry)
6. Candy Talk
7. Karma’s Catchin’ Hell
8. Queer
9. Freakz On Time
10. Turn Off The Television
11. Devon’s Box
Tour dates:
Fri Jun 5: Prince Charles, Berlin, Germany
Sat Jun 13: Pacha, Ibiza, Spain
Fri Jun 19: Almogavers 86, Barcelona, Spain
Sat Jun 20: Zilvermeer, Mol, Belgium
Sat Jun 27: Pratersauna, Vienna, Austria
Sun Jun 28: Scorpios Beach Club, Mykonos, Greece
Thu Jul 2: Verboten, NYC, USA
Fri Jul 3: Temple, San Francisco, USA
Fri Jul 10: Sound Nightclub, Los Angeles, USA
Sat Jul 11: Mamby On The Beach, Chicago, USA
Thu Jul 23: Park Van Brasschaat, Antwerp, Belgium
Fri Aug 7: Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
