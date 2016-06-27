Felix Da Housecat and Jamie Principle Share Steamy Video For “Touch Your Body”

American producer Felix Da Housecat, veteran vocalist Jamie Principle, and early Trax Records affiliate Vince Lawrence have teamed up as The 312 to present the darkly-lit and sensual video for their debut single on Crosstown Rebels, “Touch Your Body.” Directed by London/NYC-based filmmaker David Terranova, the clip pairs footage of Felix and Principle jamming along to the song with thematically-appropriate shots of women dancing, bringing the track’s sultry vibe to life.

Over email, Felix Da Housecat gave THUMP backstory on the track’s production. “We all sat in one room and jammed,” he said. “I sat there by the synth, played the bassline first, and had the music done in about an hour. That’s when Jamie started writing away whilst Vince joined him. While I was finishing overdubs on the music, I said, ‘Jamie can I pretend to be you and lay down melody for verses?’ He looked at me like I was crazy, so I took that as a yes. I sang the song melody without words, pretending to be Jamie. Then Jamie cloned me being him and Jamieized it. He then whispered in my ear and said, ‘I got the chorus,’ and I was like, ‘cool, sing it.’”

Back in the summer of 2014, Felix Da Housecat recorded his THUMP mix while cavorting around Ibiza, and made something a bit more introspective than what he’s known for on his Narrative of Thee Blast Solution album.



The single is out now, featuring two additional remixes by Detroit favorite Moodymann.

