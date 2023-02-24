The Brand Behind Those Cult-Fave Stagg Kettles Is Having a Big ‘Ol Sale

Imagine this: It’s 8 a.m., you just rolled out of bed, and you have a work call in 20 minutes (yikes). You need caffeine fast so your boss doesn’t think you’re still drunk (or at least debilitatingly hung over). Starbucks delivery takes longer than the exertion of energy to actually get off your derrière to walk there yourself, but let’s face it: No one wants to leave the house at that hour, so we’re pulling on our big boy drawers to make a cup of coffee ourselves. Motivation is easy when you have a cult-favorite gadget at your fingertips, such as the trendy lineup from Fellow that happens to be in the middle of its Last Chance sale.

If you’re looking to make a bangin’ pour-over coffee or cup of tea, there might be plenty of doppelgängers on the market for the brand’s popular Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, but nothing beats the OG. The oh-so shiny polished steel model is now $49 off and can even double as a mirror (cause why not???). It features 1,200 watts for speed-demon heating, variable temperature control, a precise gooseneck spout for a controlled pour-ever, a brew stop, and 60-minute hold mode so your water stays nice n’ toasty. Its interactive LCD screen isn’t just for keeping you up-to-the-minute on how your water’s working, you can also play a top-secret video game (called “Wormy”) while you wait for things to heat up. The fact that it has a 4.7-rating and over 1,100 customer reviews on its website doesn’t hurt either.

Like so many of us still holding on (for dear life!) to our New Year’s resolutions, Fellow is going “out with the old and in with new” by discounting the previous iteration of its popular grinder: the Ode Brew for $44 off. It’s perfectly designed for making bean juice via an AeroPress, pour-over, French press, and/or cold brew. It has 64-millimeter, built-in professional-grade flat burrs, grind settings to cater to all kinds of espresso beans, quiet grinding, automatic stop, and single-dose loading to ensure bean freshness. If you ask us, with deals like this, America won’t be running on (or, rather, to) Dunkin’ for long.

It’s unknown how much longer these *gorgine* gadgets will remain on sale, so there’s no time for monkey business.

Shop the entire Fellow last chance sale here.

