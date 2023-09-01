Fellow’s Iconic Stagg EKG Kettles Are 15% Off for Labor Day

If you’ve entered a well-decorated bachelor pad in a fancy urban loft recently, chances are you’ve seen a Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle, the aesthetic status kitchen appliance that’s dominated countertops for the past few years. Its combination of high-tech features and minimalist design makes it a straight-up (practical) commodity for your at-home coffee bar and, of course, it heats water to exact temperatures with perfection. That signature gooseneck spout is downright sexy; if you fail to impress your next Raya date in bed, at least you can make them a bangin’ pour-over in the morning. There has never been a better time to upgrade your coffee and tea setup (or prepare for morning-after damage control) because the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle is now 15% off on Amazon for Labor Day, its lowest price in 30 days.

There might be plenty of doppelgängers on the market for the brand’s popular Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, but nothing beats the OG. Its 1,200 watt base makes for light-speed heating, plus it offers to-the-degree temperature control, a precise gooseneck spout for a controlled pour-ever, a brew stop, and a 60-minute hold mode so your water stays warm for your second (and third) cup. Its interactive LCD screen isn’t just for monitoring water temperature; you can also play a top-secret video game (called “Wormy”) while you wait for things to heat up. (A kettle and video game console all in one? We’re in.) The fact that it has a 4.5-star average and over 5,000 customer reviews on Amazon just proves its gold status.

If you consider yourself a pro in the art of pour-overs and tea-making, you can also upgrade to the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle. What makes it more elevated is its customizable brew settings, access to “powerful” updates over Wi-Fi, a custom temperature hold timer, and the option of scheduling your boil so you can wake ‘n’ brew. The best part is it’s also 15% off.

Both of Fellow’s 15% off discounts on these bestsellers will drift away faster than you down a glizzy on Labor Day, so you better cop it before all those espresso martinis slip away from your fingertips.

The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle and Pro are available on sale on Amazon.

