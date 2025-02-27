‘Fellowship’ Brings the Thrill of ‘World of Warcraft’ Dungeons Without all the Necessary Setup (Demo Impressions)

They say it’s not about the destination, but the journey. In the MMO world, that journey normally entails hours of grinding, questing, and side activities serving as welcome breaks in monotony. If you make it to the end, reaching max level and gearing your character out? You’re finally ready for the real deal: endgame content. Usually in the form of high-level dungeons and raids. But what if the destination is all you really care about? Enter Fellowship, a multiplayer online dungeon adventure that cuts all the busy work out of MMOs so you can enjoy what really matters. Blaming the healer for every wipe.

I had the chance to check out the Fellowship demo with a friend during Steam Next Fest, and after a few hours of play, I’m in. “What if World of Warcraft, but only the dungeons?” It’s such a disgustingly simple idea, and unsurprisingly, it works so well. The inspiration here is pretty clear. Fellowship is essentially a slice of World of Warcraft removed, spiced up a tad, and served as its own game. If you told me you were playing WoW, honestly, I’d believe you, as everything from the art style to the UI elements looks straight out of Blizzard’s hand.

Fellowship seems to understand what’s important for hardcore dungeon enjoyers quite well. Including features commonly tacked on to WoW as add-ons, Fellowship comes equipped with damage parsers, enemy cast bars, and Deadly Boss Mod-style attack telegraphs. But it’s more than just a carbon copy. In the demo, six unique characters are available to pick up and play at any time, each bringing their own playstyle and special abilities to the table.

‘Fellowship’ has near-infinite potential for the MMO raiding crowd

Naturally, I chose the dwarven healer. And after a bit of exploring in Fellowship‘s hub area, we hopped into our first dungeon. Dungeons are set up much how you’d expect. Groups of trash mobs populate linear hallways leading to a boss fight. I’m not sure what developers Chief Rebel have planned for the future. But, I do hope they expand on dungeon length a bit. I’ve gone through three separate dungeons so far. Each only consists of a fairly straight path to a single boss. Dungeons in World of Warcraft, however, are often more open-ended, allowing players to choose which paths to take and which bosses to fight. (Looking at you, Wailing Caverns).

Regardless, each bite-sized run offers a taste of Fellowship‘s challenging, dungeon-grinding action. On completion, each player receives a piece of loot and unlocks the next tier of difficulty to attempt. Fellowship‘s dungeons are endlessly scaling. So, players will never find themselves out-leveling the game. Instead, additional difficulty tiers tack on modifiers to make enemies tougher and the stakes higher.

I’m definitely looking forward to Fellowship‘s release. With a few more characters to choose from and some additional dungeon variety, I can easily see this becoming any MMO raider’s newest obsession.