The Murdered Women of the State of Mexico (Part 2)

A wave of homicides targeting female victims — labeled as femicides — has been sweeping the State of Mexico, the sprawling suburb that engulfs Mexico City. While government officials have not provided exact figures, the National Citizen Femicide Observatory estimates six women are murdered a day, and a United Nations body has described the situation as a pandemic.

VICE News investigates the murder of women in the region, and meets relatives of the victims who continue to fight for justice, from authorities who seem incapable or unwilling to help.

In episode two of the three-part series, VICE News met with journalists and forensic experts to learn why the Mexican government continues to ignore these gender-specific murders.

