Female Prison Officer Arrested Over Alleged Sex Video with Inmate

Police in the UK have arrested a woman after she was allegedly filmed having sex with an inmate at a prison in Northamptonshire, England.

“A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office,” a spokesperson for HMP Five Wells said. “It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

Videos by VICE

The footage – which was shared among inmates and with a number of people on the outside – allegedly shows the female warden performing a sex act, before having sex with the male prisoner. It is unclear whether the woman knew she was being recorded.

The prisoner has since been transferred to another prison.

This story is incredibly similar to another case from the UK earlier this year, when a 30-year-old female prison officer was filmed having sex with an inmate in a cell at south London’s HMP Wandsworth.

The video, which was posted on social media, was filmed by a third inmate who tells the pair as they’re having sex, “Guys we’ve made history, this is what I’m telling you.” Later on in the five-minute video, he adds, “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

The woman was identified by prison staff as Linda De Sousa Abreu, arrested at Heathrow Airport – and convicted of misconduct in a public office.

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said, “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust. De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.”

According to LBC, 29 female prison guards have been fired for having sex with prisoners in the UK over the past three years.