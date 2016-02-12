Female Video Game Developer Shuts Down Twitter Troll, Results Are Fantastic

A screenshot from ‘Revolution 60’

Brianna Wu is a Boston-based video game developer who you might have heard of. She was one of a handful of women in the games industry, alongside fellow game-maker Zoë Quinn and journalist Leigh Alexander (both of whom have written for VICE), who became targets for online abuse around the time of G*m*rg*t*, aka That Unfortunate Event That’s Well And Truly Dead Now (but let’s not say its name, just in case).

Wu’s company, Giant Spacekat, put out the iOS adventure game Revolution 60 in 2014, to a generally positive reception. The sci-fi title was praised for its ambitious merging of gameplay styles and strong female characters, voice acting, and animation. The small studio has since been working on bringing Revolution 60 to PC and Mac, with Wu posting regular updates on its progress to Twitter.

Alas, there’s still a hangover lingering from that whole You-Know-What that went down in the second half of 2014, and Wu gets more than her share of shit from strangers on the internet. You know the kind: strangers who love nothing more than to attempt to dent her confidence by either calling Revolution 60 a load of sweaty balls, or tweeting something way more personal in her direction. Usually, the right thing to do is just block these idiots and get on with your life. But on the morning of February 12, Wu decided to school one particular troll with both barrels.

Twitter user “Gelatin0us”—followers, three—tweeted to Wu: “we’re using he term ‘game dev’ very loosely here I see. Your game looks like something that would’ve been shitcanned on the ps1″… and what came back his (or her, but mostly likely his) way was just glorious.

Wu’s lecture on the technical differences between the type of game that could feasibly run on an original PlayStation, and the power required to get Revolution 60 going, lasted for 15 replies in total. (You can see them all on one page here.) She then signed off with what every developer in her position has no doubt wanted to post, but hasn’t for fear of furthering the shit they’d already been receiving:

Awesome work, there. Loving it. Revolution 60 will be released for PC and Mac when it’s finished.

