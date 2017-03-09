Fernando Rodney Pulls Enormous, Golden Plantain Out of His Pants

I have been on the fence about the World Baseball Classic for reasons I can’t fully articulate, but between this, the Mensch of the Bench, and Japan’s communal celebrations, the WBC seems like a whole lot of fun. The Dominican Republic is squaring off against Canada right now, and the atmosphere was electric before the first pitch was even thrown. During pre-game intros, Fernando Rodney whipped a giant golden banana, or plátano, out of his pants as his name was called. (Remember, in 2013 the Dominican team rode the magic plantain to a WBC championship.)

The suspense was truly killing Rodney, as he waited for his turn in line to finally come. Once it did, he pulled the banana out, and slowly raised it over his head to the crowd’s obvious approval. He then incorporated the starchy golden phallus into his shooting-an-arrow celebration, to thunderous applause. He then safely holstered it back in his pants, like any good marksman.

As of this writing, the score is tied at 0-0 in the top of the second inning.