Ferragamo’s New Collection Is Ready for Your ‘White Lotus’ Vacation

Aperol spritz season is on its way, and with it, our plans to post up at a bougie beachside hotel bar with our Nintendo Switch and sip something fruity by the piano in our linen pants and Italian loafers. Whether or not we can pay for any of this is irrelevant; the important thing is that we have found the perfect designer collection to transport us to our The White Lotus fantasy this spring and summer, courtesy of Ferragamo’s SS24 menswear drop.

Photo: Ferragamo

This writer has been a Ferragamo stan ever since she saved up her allowance to buy a pair of the brand’s strappy sandals at Marshall Field’s (pour one out) in downtown Chicago in 2008. Even then, the Italian fashion house embodied a sense of effortless, quiet luxury—there were no big, gaudy labels on leather Ferragamo wares—and the kind of old money swag that my rich friends’ hot older sisters would go for when they had lunches at the Biltmore, or packed their bags for spring break in Cabo at a luxury villa.

Ferragamo’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection is yet another testament to its unwavering, nearly 100-year-old identity as a go-to brand for rich people (who love leather) with good taste. For the womenswear collection, creative director Maximilliam Davis wanted to use “humble linens and cotton with rigorous finesse, bonded onto satins for capes or treated to appear as leather; sculptural wooden accessories.” The result is a collection that feels unbuttoned, yet sculptural. Just peep this fitted emerald green blazer and strappy sandal combo, and tell me that it doesn’t make you want to poison your billionaire husband abscond on a yacht with your lover…

Then there’s the menswear drop, which feels like the ultimate Italian-summer-circa-1978 capsule wardrobe with a contemporary twist. We’re given charcoal-colored, silk and mohair button-downs (the perfect interseasonal button-down) and emerald green linen cargo pants, while round-toe leather mules and calfskin hobo bags serve as a reminder of just good Ferragamo is at creating leather goods that look like Zaha Hadid buildings.

Now we just need a sugar daddy to foot the bill.

The Ferragamo SS24 Collection is available here.

