Spend Your Fourth of July Weekend with Us in New York at the Festival of Independence

Independence Day is a time of celebration. Along with your basic activities of reflecting on the country’s history and getting jazzed about representative democracy, there are also traditions that must be upheld: eating unhealthy amounts of grilled food, having a few cold drinks, and generally spending as much time soaking up the sun as possible. Oh, and listening to dope music.

If you like doing these things—and who doesn’t—there is no better place to be over July 4 weekend than New York’s South Street Seaport. On July 3 and 4, the Seaport District will host the 2016 Festival of Independence, featuring music by us, Noisey.

Videos by VICE

The two-day festival’s will include headlining performances by Wild Nothing and Lee Fields & The Expressions, respectively. July 3 also features stellar indie rock from Porches, Yumi Zouma, and Public Access TV, while July 4 will take on more of a funk, soul, and hip-hop feel with D.R.A.M., Phony Ppl, and MeLo-X. It’s all going down on Fulton Street, and it’s going to be nuts.

There will also be food by Smorgasburg, a pop-up market curated by Northern Grade, the Culture District Parson’s exhibit and Design Market, and, naturally, fireworks. On the day of July 4, there will also be a second stage on Peck Slip with family entertainment and a lineup of indie bands headlined by Woods.

Best of all? The whole thing is free. Check out Noisey’s lineup below, and clear your calendars for some sweet tunes in the name of Independence Day:

Sunday, July 3 on the Noisey Stage on Fulton Street from 1 PM to 9 PM:

Wild Nothing

Porches

Yumi Zouma

Public Access TV

Monday, July 4 on the Noisey Stage on Fulton Street from 1 PM to 9 PM:

Lee Fields & The Expressions

D.R.A.M.

Phony PPL

MeLo-X

Jonathan Toubin DJ set

Follow Noisey on Twitter.