Feta, Tomato, and Dill Frittata Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved (about 10 ounces|280 grams)

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup|20 grams finely chopped leftover sourdough or rustic bread

freshly ground black pepper

12 extra-large or jumbo eggs

7 ounces|185 grams feta

1 red chile, such as Fresno, red jalapeño, or red finger chile, thinly sliced

½ cup|30 grams packed roughly chopped dill fronds

1 (4-ounce|135 gram) ball fresh mozzarella

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Place the tomato halves in a colander and sprinkle liberally with salt. Toss together then let the tomatoes stand to drain, at least 10 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a 12-inch nonstick, ovenproof skillet over medium. Add the chopped bread, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl and reserve the skillet. Crack all the eggs into a blender then crumble in the feta. Blend until smooth then season with pepper. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in the reserved skillet over medium until it begins shimmering. Pour in the egg mixture then scatter over the tomatoes, chile slices, and dill fronds, lightly pressing them into the eggs to submerge. Using your fingers, break off rough 1-inch chunks of the mozzarella and drop them evenly throughout the eggs. Scatter the toasted bread chunks over the top of the eggs then transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake until puffed and the frittata is just cooked through, about 20 minutes. Transfer the skillet to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Loosen the edges from the skillet with a small rubber spatula, then slide the frittata onto a cutting board and let cool completely. Now, you have two choices: Return the whole frittata to the cooled skillet and wrap it in plastic wrap or foil, or cut the frittata into wedges and pack the wedges in a large plastic container. Pack either into a cooler and serve the frittata cold or at room temperature at the beach.

