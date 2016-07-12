Fetty Wap and PnB Rock Made a Joint Mixtape Called ‘Money Hoes & Flows’ and Yoooooooooo

Fetty Wap and PnB Rock, the two preeminent romantics of our time, are back. When they shared their collaboration “Jealous” earlier this year, PnB told us that they had a bunch of material in the vault, and he wasn’t just idly saying that: They have a whole mixtape called Money, Hoes, and Flows. And it’s a Gangsta Grillz tape no less! How beautiful is it? Let’s just say that Fetty Wap and PnB Rock’s designation as legendary crooners (which is how I just designated them) is well earned. It takes about four minutes before we get a beautiful hook about a girl being like a fine wine.

Rap music in 2016 can get awfully self-serious. You know what is fun as hell? This mixtape. Play this at all your parties. Throw more parties just so you can play this at those parties. We need more Gangsta Grillz. We need more Fetty. We need more PnB. Listen to this mixtape now, and download it at Datpiff.

