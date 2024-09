It’s been a pretty crazy year for Fetty Wap. He’s done everything from play two of the biggest songs in the nation, to appearing in your favorite music documentary series of all time. Today, he teamed up with French Montana to put out a new mixtape Coke Zoo. It’s an interesting combination of Fetty’s singing versus French’s pure rhymes. They’ve also enlisted help from Puff Daddy, Chris Brown, and Lil’ Durk.