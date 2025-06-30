‘Fever Meme’ Channels Classic Rage Games To Create a Meta, 4th-Wall-Breaking Adventure That Frustrated Me in the Best Way (Review)

Fever Meme is going to be a difficult game to review. Not in the sense of if it’s good or bad. But rather, trying to explain what it is without spoiling what’s in store for interested players. There’s a lot that goes on here, and it culminates in an ending I could have never expected. In the most complimentary way possible, my brain and head hurt by the time I finished up my run in Fever Meme. But even a few days after completing it, I’m still thinking about this wacky adventure, and I’m eager to go back in, now that I know more about what it has to offer.

Screenshot: aimbok

A Little Bit TikTok, a Little Bit Mlg, a Whole Lot of “What the Actual Hell Just Happened”

Text-to-speech, spooky, scary skeletons, and plenty of flashing lights. I feel like I’ve been teleported back in time to when MLG Montages were all the rage on YouTube. I’m not going to complain about that fact, however, as those were some of the best years of my media consumption. Starting off my adventure, I’ve got a Skeleton wearing a fedora telling me how to control my character, in quick Spanish that likely doesn’t match what the actual subtitles are saying, in Fever Meme. It’s all fairly straightforward at this point. White walls surround me, checkered floors are beneath me. Glass panels block me from advancing far too quickly, until Salvador bursts through them at breakneck speeds. At this point, I know I’m in for something interesting, but I wouldn’t know just how interesting it would get for a few more levels.

Videos by VICE

Fever Meme is going to be a difficult game to talk about without giving any spoilers away for the journey ahead. But if you’ve ever played or watched gameplay of I Wanna Be The Guy, 1001 Spikes, and even Super Meat Boy, this could be the one for you. Roughly 3 to 6 hours of face-palmingly simple solutions, trap floors, and some genuinely hilarious tributes await players who are eager to take on the challenge. I found myself humbled far more than I would like to admit, feeling confident and cocky in my skills after zipping through rooms, only to be proven completely wrong on the next stage.

‘Fever Meme’ Was Seemingly Made From a Place of Trauma and Pain, and Still Finds Time To Make Us Laugh

The overarching story of Fever Meme seems to revolve around the concepts of emotional turmoil and suffering. As I explore stages, small lines of dialogue will occasionally pop up. Cries for help, emotionally charged messages, and small remnants of a time that once was will occasionally appear and disappear before my eyes. It’s surprisingly metatextual, and while the “troll” levels of the game are likely going to be the most remembered part, small pieces of the creator were sprinkled in as a way to cope. Is the ending dialogue a fourth wall break, or something that happened in real life? The only way to find out, really, is to reach out.

To some, it may be a confusing method. Why take a troll game and try to turn it into a heartfelt piece of emotional storytelling? Folks have different ways to cope, and by putting something like Fever Meme out into the world, it gives the creator of the game a chance to breathe. That being said, there are still a few things that folks should be cautious of before jumping in.

It’s a game that I strongly suggest adhering to the warnings before starting. Especially for players who are sensitive to flashing lights. There is one section of Fever Meme that could be troublesome for folks who are sensitive to this, with no way around it. There are also spiders, but they’re portrayed in a very humorous manner here. Outside of this? Prepare for a game that will mess with your senses and make your fingers sweat before the credits run.

Screenshot: aimbok

‘Fever Meme’ Doesn’t Just Mess With You in the Game, You’ll Need To Access All Parts of Your PC

Fever Meme is an incredibly overstimulating game. It’s brash, bold, and incredibly in-your-face at almost every moment. But that’s exactly what I love in a title such as this. Living up to the namesake, there were countless moments that I wanted to stop and take a break, but I couldn’t put down the mouse. I was eager to see what brain-bending puzzle was right around the corner, and what way the game was going to mess with me next. Puzzles are very important in a game such as this, and I was shocked to see how the game had me messing with my PC at any given point in time.

Two pro-tips that I can give to players eager to jump into Fever Meme: listen to everything, and I mean everything that the narrator says. Secondly, don’t listen to the narrator at a particular point in the story. Pay attention to the environment and use your better judgment for a hilarious surprise. Yes, I know it’s vague, but I can’t possibly ruin these surprises. They’re far too good, and put together by someone who has a great knowledge of how to make something like this interesting. At the same time, it can be incredibly frustrating. What good is a “Rage Game” like this if you’re not ready to toss your keyboard after finally figuring out the simplest puzzle possible, though?

Keep Trying and Trying Again, and if You Fail? There’s Normally a Fail-safe To Keep You From Destroying Your PC.

One thing I was surprised to see about Fever Meme was the fact that the game had fail-safe methods put into place. A few of the puzzles and environments in Fever Meme can be incredibly tricky to navigate. The developer found interesting and unique ways to implement ways to keep players from losing their marbles if things went a little too far. If you do utilize these, however? You may lose out on a fun cutscene or an event. So, you’ll need to figure out if you want to keep on hopping or take the special event to get up to the top. You’ll know what I’m talking about when you get there, believe me.

It’s a game that sets up a specific expectation, and subverts it in increasingly extreme ways. The simplest answer is sometimes exactly what needs to be done. But in the heat of the moment, the average person doesn’t think about that. They try to find increasingly complex ways to make it through a variety of “rage-inducing” levels.

Screenshot: aimbok

You’re Right To Feel Suspicious About Everything in ‘Fever Meme’. Don’t Be Afraid To Think Outside of the Box.

Fever Meme does a great job of making you wonder about every nook and cranny of the world that you’re in. It’s a game that constantly has you doubting yourself. Tiny messages popping up in the world to make you think twice about whatever you’re doing. Metatextual, fourth-wall-breaking adventures akin to The Stanley Parable, but with a lot more goofy humor. The number of times I wanted to slap myself on the side of the head for overlooking what should have been an obvious solution is too embarrassing to count. But I had a blast playing Fever Meme, and I’m eager to try it again.

Fever Meme feels like it’s created for a hyper-specific group of people. Those who love goofy internet humor. Speedrunners. Folks who are terminally online, like me. A game that can make me chuckle is one that I’ll cherish, and Fever Meme had me rolling at times. Sure, some of the jokes don’t always land, but they hit more than they miss. For a game to have me laughing just moments after getting ready to toss my keyboard across the room in a fit of rage? That’s something special.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Fever Meme will be available on July 4, 2025, on PC. A code was provided by the developer for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.