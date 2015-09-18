Few Nolder’s Guest Mix for Us is Geally Rood

What Lithuanian producer and DJ Linas Strockis has done, right, is enact a bit of fun spoonerism. We all know what a “new folder” is but he’s flipped it. We considered writing this entire article in shat tyle but as you can see, it doesn’t always work out so nicely. Strockis has been producing lithe techy house cuts since 2006, making a name for himself with releases on labels like Get Physical and Planet Mu.

Not content with puttering about in the house, as it were, he’s also a member of balearic act New Found Land, as well as popping up as half of poppy duo Dunes of Gold. We asked Strockis to put on his tech-house hat which he duly did, sending this great mix over.

Let’s let the music do the talking. Sit back and enjoy an hour’s worth of toned, tight, taut, punchy and pleasant tech-house.

Follow Few Nolder on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter