FF7 Rebirth Director Reveals New Details About Cloud and Tifa Romance

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed new details about the romance between Cloud and Tifa. The Square Enix developer opened up about the characters’ infamous kissing scene in FF7 Rebirth.

Cloud and Tifa Kiss Scene in FF7 Rebirth Explained

FF7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi recently hosted a Q&A session at the PlayStation Partner Awards. During the event, a reporter asked the Square Enix dev about Cloud and Tifa’s relationship in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Hamaguchi revealed some interesting details about why Cloud and Tifa’s kissing scene was added to the story in FF7 Rebirth.

“Yes, actually, there was a clear intention behind the kiss. In the first game (Remake), there is a branching event scene during the final time heading to the Shinra Building, where Cloud hugs Tifa. So, when connecting Remake to Rebirth, we wanted to show growth in Cloud as well, and the team discussed that if he hugged Tifa in the first game, wouldn’t it be better to do something more than that in the second game? And so that’s how it ended up being expressed.”

While not an outright confirmation that the relationship is canon in the FF7 Remake trilogy (sorry Cloud and Tifa fans), it’s still intriguing! Specifically, if characters are having relationships that carry across each game, will players finally be able to make Tifa and Cloud an official item in the plot?

I’m an Aerith fan as well, I swear! However, I just mean when the final game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy eventually comes out, I wonder how the relationship will continue to evolve?

What This Means for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith Fans in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy

This isn’t the first time Naoki Hamaguchi and series creator Yoshinori Kitase have opened up about the Final Fantasy 7 love triangle. In a December 2024 interview, the duo revealed that different Square Enix devs have their own views on Cloud’s romance preferences. However, the team behind the FF7 Remake trilogy specifically wants players to be able to make their own choices when it comes to relationships.

As for Hamaguchi, he seems to see Aerith more as a sisterly love to Cloud. “There can be many different interpretations of what this scene truly means for each player. But Aerith has always been this sort of sisterly character pulling Cloud along and encouraging him,” Hamaguchi says. “She is feeling what is to come and understanding her fate. She’s still pushing Cloud along and leading him in this way, and it shows her pure-heartedness and inner strength.”

Interestingly, players who prefer a Cloud and Aerith romance in FF7 Rebirth aren’t able to have a kissing scene. However, given that each new game in the trilogy will be progressing characters further, there is still hope for the pair! Specific story spoilers aside, a certain plot device in Rebirth may make it possible, right? And in all fairness, Tifa has known Cloud since childhood.

So the romance scene in the FF7 Remake series actually makes a bit more sense.