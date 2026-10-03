FF7 Revelation Hot Springs Feature Revealed in New Gameplay Footage

Square Enix has revealed a hot spring feature in FF7 Revelation that will allow Cloud to bathe with party members. Final Fantasy VII Director Naoki Hamaguchi showed off the new mechanic and reportedly confirmed that the baths will be mixed-gender.

FF7 Revelation Hot Springs Feature Lets Cloud Bathe With Party Members

Screenshot: Square Enix

FF7 Revelation will feature hot springs where players can bathe with party members and share personal conversations. The new feature was recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga by the game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi.

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According to details shared by RPG Spain, Hamaguchi explained that players will be able to enter an onsen with their teammates to spend time together outside of combat. And before you ask, the feature will reportedly include mixed-gender bathing, so Cloud won’t just be hanging out with the guys!\

Here is the clip of the FF7 Revelation hot spring feature in action:

Contenido COMPLETAMENTE NUEVO que nos enseña @nhamaguc en @comicconmalaga 😱😱



Podremos entrar en onsen y disfrutar de conversaciones entre personajes al acceder a ellos. Incluyendo baños de chico-chica 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v2aDdK7xEb — RPG Spain (@RpgSpain) October 3, 2026

The personal conversations are perhaps the most interesting part of the new mechanic. Although the footage shows a sillier moment between party members, the hot springs could also give players a chance to learn more about their teammates between adventures.

New FF7 Revelation Gameplay Shows Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII Balancing Chocobos

Screenshot: Square Enix

More importantly, the hot spring video gives us another look at FF7 Revelation gameplay ahead of the title’s 2027 release. The clip hilariously shows Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII seemingly competing to see how many rubber Chocobos they can balance on their heads.

It’s unclear whether the segment is an actual contest players can participate in or a scripted sequence that plays during a hot spring visit. The footage also leaves some questions about how the feature works, including whether players can choose who joins Cloud and how the personal conversations are triggered.

Regardless, it looks like the hot springs will give the party another opportunity to spend time together. Between the personal conversations and whatever is happening with those rubber Chocobos, the new Final Fantasy VII feature already looks like it could lead to some memorable moments with Cloud’s teammates.