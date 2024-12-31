‘Fields of Mistria’ Is an Absolutely Amazing Cozy Game, but I Wish It Had Multiplayer

Cozy games are some of my favorites, as you can probably tell by the articles I write. Games like Palia have overtaken almost all my time. And the amount of time I’ve spent in Stardew Valley should be studied by a psychologist. When I downloaded Fields of Mistria? I already knew I would be in for the time of my life. I just wish I could share these moments with another player.

Screenshot: NPC Studio

I Feel Like It Should Be a Prerequisite for Every Cozy Game To Have Multiplayer

I’m going to say something controversial here. I’m enjoying my time in Fields of Mistria even more so than Stardew Valley. It’s an astonishingly good game that fixes the very few issues I had with Stardew, but it is missing a key factor: multiplayer. I feel like it should be illegal for a cozy game to launch without multiplayer — or at least without plans for multiplayer. Not really, that’s a bit dramatic, but the point is still there.

Games like Go-Go Town have infiltrated my life and stolen many valuable hours. But, knowing that online multiplayer is on the horizon helps dampen the blow a little bit. Games like Stardew Valley and Core Keeper have become staples in my household because of their multiplayer aspects, and I’m hoping as the full release of Fields of Mistria draws near, plans to implement this feature will be considered. On the official roadmap, there is still no official mention of multiplayer features, but maybe enough demand can make it happen.

There are going to be some logistical challenges to make this happen properly. And I completely understand if multiplayer doesn’t make its way into the full release. Honestly? I’m still going to enjoy every moment of my time in Fields of Mistria if there isn’t multiplayer implemented because I know it’s daunting. But, I also know that my wife and I would have a blast jumping into this one together. Stardew Valley was the game that introduced her to cozy games. And I know Fields of Mistria would be the best way to spend time together.