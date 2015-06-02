FIFA Announces the Reform We’ve All Been Waiting For. But Will It Follow Through?

It had to happen, didn’t it? And yet nobody believed it would actually happen. But on Tuesday evening in Zurich, Switzerland Sepp Blatter—just four days after his reelection—resigned as FIFA president.

“I decided to stand again and be elected, because I was convinced it was the best option for all of football.” Blatter said through an interpreter at a hastily-assembled press conference. “The elections are closed, but the challenges that FIFA is facing have not come to an end. FIFA needs profound restructuring. Although the members of FIFA have given me a new mandate, and have re-elected me president, this mandate does not seem to be supported by everybody in the world of football—supporters, clubs, players—those who inspire life in football as much as we do at FIFA. This is why I will call an extraordinary congress and [dispose of] my function.”

Videos by VICE

Outpourings of joy and relief immediately flooded Twitter. It’s not just the fact that Blatter is stepping down that is so heartening to soccer fans all over the world. Blatter admitted that “FIFA needs profound restructuring.” To the sport’s close observers, this has been plain to see for years. But apparently it was not so obvious to those inside the organization. The idea that soccer’s governing body could be rebuilt and turned into a dignified office is something fans have long dreamt about. For Blatter to admit the structure is broken is—in a word—huge.

FIFA has been undergoing supposed reform overseen by independent organizations and auditors since 2012, but Blatter said these “ambitious and profound reforms” were “not sufficient.”

Immediately after Blatter’s remarks, Domenico Scala, head of FIFA’s “Audit and Compliance Committee,” stepped to the podium to elaborate on what would happen next. In addition to overseeing the election of a new president—which is expected to take place “any time from December of this year to March of next year”—Scala said, “Nothing will be off the table, including the structure and composition of the executive committee and the way in which the members are elected. I expect this to be an important aspect of these reforms. As I said a year ago, the structure of the executive committee and its members are at the core of the current issues that FIFA is facing.”

But in Blatter’s new role as outgoing president, will he really burn the place down and lay the foundation for something new and pure to rise in its place? There’s reason for skepticism. For one thing, just about all of the scandals in which FIFA is currently embroiled began on Sepp Blatter’s watch. Are we to believe that his last move as president is to clean up this mess? His mess? And further, Scala is the same man who was in charge of the supposed reform that’s been taking place inside FIFA since 2012. Is he still the ideal, independent body to restructure the organization and bring about fundamental change, or is he too close to the burning wreck for perspective? Also, what would happen to FIFA if Blatter had to abruptly leave the organization if he is arrested by the U.S. Justice Department since he’s reportedly a target of the investigation?

As fans, we’ll obviously hope for the best. We’ll hope that Blatter will finally have been moved to action. In his remarks on Tuesday, he seemed at times embarrassed but mostly sad.

“I’ve thought about my presidency, and the last forty years in my life,” he said at the beginning of his announcement. “These years were closely related to FIFA, and this wonderful sport of football. I appreciate and love FIFA more than anything else. And I only want to do the best, for football and for FIFA.”

True reform will depend on one thing: how much does Blatter value his legacy?