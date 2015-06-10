FIFA Postpones 2026 World Cup Bidding Process, Valcke Claps Back at Bribery Allegations

Current FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, speaking from a (potential?) 2018 World Cup venue in the Russian city of Samara, announced today that the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup will be postponed. As the processes for both the 2018 and 2022 awards to Russia and Qatar, respectively, have become the subjects of further FBI investigation—”the sitiuation,” as the secretary general described it—Valcke told reporters it would be “nonsense to start any bidding process for the time being.” The final vote to award the tournament is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur in May 2017.

Valcke also responded to the allegations that he arranged for a $10 million bribe payment to Jack Warner. If you’ll recall, a 2008 letter addressed to Valcke requested that he facilitate the payment of $10 million from South Africa, to the CONCACAF president (Warner). You’ll also recall that Jack Warner was double and triple-crossing countries all over the globe, extorting them for votes during the bid process. Valcke defended the payment because it wasn’t his to bribe with.

Videos by VICE

“It was not Fifa’s money. It was a request from official South African authorities and the South African Football Association (SAFA). As long as it is in line with rules we do it,” said Valcke.

“I don’t understand what’s the problem and why I am such a target in this question.”

Here’s more Valcke:

FIFA sec gen Valcke says his position signs all of FIFAs contracts, 100 a day. But signing docs doesn’t mean he is responsible for its use.

— Andrew Roth (@ARothNYT) June 10, 2015

FIFA Secretary General Valcke: the money was not FIFA’s but South Africa’s. ‘Why people jumping on this today? It was so public.’

— Andrew Roth (@ARothNYT) June 10, 2015

Basically Valcke is claiming that FIFA did its due diligence when SA transferred money to accounts revealed to be controlled by Warner.

— Andrew Roth (@ARothNYT) June 10, 2015

The due diligence is a wonderful point because the only people who ever talk about doing their due diligence are the ones looking to cover their asses. And it’s only slightly undermined by the “I sign 100 of these things a day, I can’t be responsible for what they do with it” shoulder shrug emoji defense. But the best part about all of this is that FIFA has the guy central to what pretty obviously appears to be a corrupt bidding process announce that future bids are on hold—because previous bids are under investigation for corruption—while also claiming the one with the paper trail was on the level.