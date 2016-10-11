FIFA’s 201st-Ranked Team Scored an Away Goal and Promptly Lost Their Shit

WATCH: The scenes of jubilation when SAN MARINO score a goal. It doesn’t happen too often. More on SS1 RB. #SSNHQ https://t.co/to9w8e1COD

— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) October 11, 2016

I will admit this to you, dearest of readers, until 30 minutes or so ago, I had no idea that the San Marino national team, and the San Marino Football Federation were things that existed. I have since been educated in the existence of both, because of soccer. The beautiful game, informing and enlightening Ugly Americans all the time. Anyway, San Marino’s team represents the second smallest population in UEFA—it’s basically a tiny-ass dot on the Italian Peninsula—and is sometimes called Most Serene Republic of San Marino. FIFA’s 201st-ranked team—only 211 teams are ranked—also scored an away goal today in World Cup qualifying against Norway.

It was the first time the fighting Marinos (??) scored an away goal in a qualifier in 15 years. so it’s sort of a big deal.

WE FUCKING SCORED AN AWAY GOAL. STEFANELLI YOU FUCKING LEGEND!

— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) October 11, 2016

FT: We probably have to wait for 15 years to see another away goal. Be happy you were alive when this magical moment happened! #norSMR

— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) October 11, 2016

I LOVE YOU SAN MARINO! #norSMR

— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) October 11, 2016

STEFANELLI MADE HIS COUNTRY PROUD. I LOVE YOU! #norSMR

— San Marino (@soccersanmarino) October 11, 2016

See what I mean?

Norway beat San Marino 4-1.