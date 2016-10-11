FIFA’s 201st-Ranked Team Scored an Away Goal and Promptly Lost Their Shit

I will admit this to you, dearest of readers, until 30 minutes or so ago, I had no idea that the San Marino national team, and the San Marino Football Federation were things that existed. I have since been educated in the existence of both, because of soccer. The beautiful game, informing and enlightening Ugly Americans all the time. Anyway, San Marino’s team represents the second smallest population in UEFA—it’s basically a tiny-ass dot on the Italian Peninsula—and is sometimes called Most Serene Republic of San Marino. FIFA’s 201st-ranked team—only 211 teams are ranked—also scored an away goal today in World Cup qualifying against Norway.
It was the first time the fighting Marinos (??) scored an away goal in a qualifier in 15 years. so it’s sort of a big deal.
Norway beat San Marino 4-1.