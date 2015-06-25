FIFA’s Commitment to Women’s Soccer By The Numbers

2 billion: number of dollars FIFA made in 2014

900 million: number of dollars FIFA has committed to spend through 2018 for men’s soccer development

Videos by VICE

337 million: number of dollars FIFA made in pure profit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

250 million: approximate cost in dollars to build FIFA’s headquarters



150 million: number of dollars in alleged bribes received by FIFA executives over a 24 year period, according to a federal indictment

45 million: total number of dollars three top CONMEBOL officials received in kickbacks, according to a federal indictment

42 million: approximate number of dollars a Qatari investment firm paid a Cyprus FIFA official for land and a World Cup vote

29 million: number of dollars Chuck Blazer charged to his FIFA credit card

27 million: number of dollars spent by FIFA to make the lowest-grossing film in U.S. film history, United Passions

22 million: number of dollars FIFA will invest in women’s soccer through 2018

76: number of year’s rent for Chuck Blazer’s two Trump Tower apartments—including the one solely for his cats—that would equal FIFA’s investment in women’s soccer through 2018