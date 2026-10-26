50 New Xbox Games Release This Week – Full List and Game Pass Additions

Xbox players have 50 game releases to look forward to this week, including a handful of new Game Pass additions. From Mouthwashing to The Wolf Among Us Remastered, here is the full list of games arriving from October 26 through October 30, 2026.

xbox fifty new games release This week

Screenshot: Telltale

Over fifty new Xbox games are releasing across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC according to Xbox Wire starting October 26. However, the lineup also includes remasters, ports, and expanded editions, so some of these games may already look familiar to some players.

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For your convenience, here is the full list of fifty new Xbox games organized by release date. Game Pass additions are marked in bold.

Monday, October 26

Game Ayasa: Shadows of Silence PAO PAO (Game Preview) Scramble Knights Online (Game Preview) — Game Pass

Tuesday, October 27

Game Bao Bao’s Cozy Cleaning Services Bloom Busters Cozy Radiation Cleaner Dog Man: Bark in Action Farming Simulator 25: Beans & Alpacas Edition Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy Sneaky Purr The Séance of Blake Manor — Game Pass Treasure Tiger

Wednesday, October 28

Game Fall Adventure Fallen City Brawl Gennady House Builder 2 Karate Survivor The Last Case Platypus Steps Primal Planet SULFUR

Thursday, October 29

Game Beyond The Evil Candy Shop Simulator The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem Choice of Life: Floors Choice of Life: Samosbor Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos Curse of Resthaven HELLBOUND INC Hunting Simulator 3 HYPERVIOLENT Joe & Mac Retro Collection Love: Fall in Death Mouthwashing My Life: Zoo Vet Planted! Terrible Lizards — Game Pass The Transference Train Yard Builder The Wolf Among Us Remastered The Zibbo Show

Friday, October 30

Game The Abjuration Stand Cat Pipes: More Meow Corner Shop: NightShift Ex-Master, Zombie Love Love Mystery Club The Night of the Exorcism Pinballoid Crush Queen’s Domain Space Rock Breaker

Which New Xbox Games Are Coming to Game Pass?

Screenshot: Raw Fury

To be clear, all 50 releases are not coming to Xbox Game Pass. Three games from the weekly lineup are listed as subscription additions: Scramble Knights Online on October 26, The Séance of Blake Manor on October 27, and Terrible Lizards on October 29.

If you want something spooky ahead of Halloween, The Séance of Blake Manor is a supernatural detective mystery, while Terrible Lizards takes players to a dinosaur attraction where the staff have disappeared. For something a little different, Scramble Knights Online features cooperative adventures and Zelda-inspired quests.

On a personal note, I can’t recommend Mouthwashing and The Wolf Among Us enough. Both are some of the best narrative games I’ve played in years and are definitely worth checking out when they release on Xbox this week.