‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Once Had an Official BDSM Teddy Bear. Here’s What It Looked Like.

The success of the Fifty Shades of Grey series has, of course, spawned a ton of merchandise over the years. And, as fate would have it, if you click around enough on author E.L. James’s official website, you’ll find more than just books and DVDs for sale.

Maybe you’re in the market for sexy lingerie inspired by what’s worn in the movies? Well, lucky you: there’s plenty of that to choose from. Or maybe nipple clamps with a Fifty Shades Darker logo on them are more your speed? Yeah, that’s an option, too. It should also go without saying that overpriced vibrators are very much available for any Fifty Shades aficionados on your Christmas shopping list.

Videos by VICE

That’s in addition to all the blindfolds, bondage ropes, and massage oils their little hearts could possibly desire.

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Once Had an Official BDSM Teddy Bear

Given how popular the books and movies are, it’s not really surprising that those products exist. You know what’s downright strange, though? A Fifty Shades of Grey teddy bear. And we’re not talking about some bootleg Etsy sort of deal here, by the way. The Vermont Teddy Bear Company, whose website describes its factory as being “one of the most kid-friendly Vermont destinations,” actually put out an officially licensed stuffed animal based on the S&M-themed movie back in 2015.

“Dominate Valentine’s Day this year,” said the original listing for bear, which was priced at $89.99. “Give the one you want something that will obsess and possess them,” it continued. “Bear seduces her with silky, smoky Grey fur; smoldering Grey eyes; a handsome Grey suit and silver tie. He even comes with a mask and handcuffs. She can’t help but submit to loving him.”

Unfortunately, these were only sold for a limited time, but you can still grab a used one on eBay if you’re so inclined.