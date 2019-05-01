Fig, Caramel, and Chocolate Matzo Recipe

Servings: 4-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the caramel:

1 cup|225 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

8 tablespoons|116 grams unsalted or infused butter

½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the ganache:

8 ounces|220 grams semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped

8 ounces|220 grams caramel

for the figs:

2 tablespoons|1 ½ sticks unsalted or infused butter

12 ounces|337 grams figs, halved

1 orange

3 tablespoons regular or infused honey

kosher salt, to taste

4 pieces matzo

Directions

Make the caramel: Mix the sugar with ¼ cup|60 ml water in a medium skillet to form the consistency of wet sand. Heat over medium and cook until light golden and slightly caramelized, 12 minutes. Swirl in the butter until melted and smooth, then add the cream and salt and swirl to combine (be careful as this can get bubbly!). Set the caramel aside. Make the ganache: Place the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl. Top with the warm caramel and leave to sit for 1 to 2 minutes, then place over an ice bath and whisk until cool and thick. Transfer to a piping bag and set aside. Cook the figs: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the figs and cook until slightly soft, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add a pinch of salt. Zest the orange over the top and then squeeze over 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh juice. Add the honey and swirl to combine. To serve, place a piece of matzo on a plate and spread some caramel over the top. Pipe some ganache on top, then some figs.

