Stop-Motion Meets StickDeath in Short Film ‘Shiny’

As a kid raised just as much by websites like eBaum’s World and Albino Blacksheep as I was my parents, I was obsessed with the “Stickdeath” genre of Flash animation featuring elaborate and gruesome fight scenes enacted by armies of multicolored stick figures. Director Daniel Cloud Campos’ new short, Shiny, reminds me of these vicious and improbable battles. He trades the Microsoft Paint aesthetic for a wardrobe-on-acid look to tell the story of a sundress whose valuables are stolen and the linen suit who fights off droves to return them.

It’s a simple, unchallenging narrative to be sure, but the blend of Stickdeath-style blood and guts with an animation style that harkens back to Her Morning Elegance’s “Sleep Walking in Bed” video is too good for any Flash junkie to resist. Now if you’ll excuse me I’m about to go watch End of Ze World…

Videos by VICE

See more of Daniel Cloud Campos’ work on his Vimeo page.

Via Vimeo Staff Picks

