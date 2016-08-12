Fiji, the Harlem Globetrotters of Rugby Sevens Have Won Gold in Rio

Fiji are the new kings of Olympic rugby.

The island nation have won the first ever men’s rugby sevens title this morning in Rio de Janeiro, beating Great Britain 43-7 in the final at Deodoro Stadium.

The gold is Fiji’s first-ever Olympic medal, and sees them become the first champions of men’s rugby at the Games since the United States won the fifteens’ title in Paris in 1924.

The Fijians were rampant in their victory in the final, scoring seven tries to Great Britain’s one.

The sight of Leone Nakarawa openly weeping, in joy, on the sidelines in the second half – and the Fijian team celebrating on the podium – are likely already firmly imprinted on Fijian’s collective social memories.

Fiji have long been the people’s champions of sevens rugby.

Forever-proponents of a free-flowing, champagne style of footy, the island nation have often battled with New Zealand for the bragging rights to best sevens country on earth. Media have long referred to Fiji as the ‘Harlem Globetrotters’ of rugby sevens.

Yet unlike the Kiwis, Fiji has often battled for government resources and funding to field competitive teams.

Their road to Rio effectively began three years ago, when Ben Ryan – the former English sevens coach – took over the reigns of the Fijian side.

Ryan, one of the best sevens coaches in the world, left the United Kingdom due to frustration with politics within English rugby.

Funding then increased from the Fijian govenrment, with a record A$590,000 poured into their sevens programme over the last year.

Regardless of the influx of new cash, most of the Fijian players are still semi-professional. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that, amongst the Fijian line-up, are prison wardens, army officers, police officers, hotel porters and sugarcane farmers. Some are even unemployed.

Yet Fiji were unbeaten in Rio. In pool play, they beat the United States, Brazil and Argentina.

In the quarterfinal, they squeaked past their old foes New Zealand. In the semi-final, they eased by competition upstarts Japan. In the final, they created sporting history.

“It’s been perfect,” Ryan told media after the final.

“I’ve been reborn in Fiji and blessed to have some amazing rugby players, with such support [from the whole country].”

Ryan said he hoped the Olympic title would inspire a new generation of Fijian athletes to reach their sporting potential, and not just in rugby sevens.