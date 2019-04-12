Filipino Chicken Empanada Recipe

Makes about 40
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 2 ½ hours minutes
Ingredients
for the dipping sauce:
½ cup|125 ml rice wine vinegar
¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
2 scallions, thinly sliced
for the dough:
3 cups|450 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
16 tablespoons|2 sticks unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
6 tablespoons|90 ml cold water
for the filling:
½ pound|245 grams boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
1 bay leaf
kosher salt, to taste
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 small Idaho potato, peeled and cubed (about 6 ounces|175 grams)
2 carrots, peeled and cubed
1 small red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cubed
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons fish sauce
1 cup|170 grams frozen peas, defrosted
½ tablespoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions
- Make the dipping sauce: Combine the vinegars, pepper, salt, and scallions in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the dough: In a large bowl, combine mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Add ¾ cup|177 ml of water incorporating fully until the dough is no longer too crumbly and holds together when squeezed. If the dough is too dry, add more water, a tablespoons at a time, until a smooth dough is achieved. Form the dough together to form a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Make the filling: Place the chicken thighs, garlic, bay leaf, and salt in a stock pot. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 30 minutes. Drain, saving ½ cup|120 ml of the cooking liquid and discarding the garlic and bay leaf. Set the chicken aside until cool enough to handle, then shred the meat. Set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and potato and cover. Cook until the potatoes are slightly soft, 5 minutes. Add the shredded chicken, carrots, and red bell pepper and toss to combine. Stir in the soy sauce, fish sauce, and ½ cup|120 ml of the reserved cooking liquid and bring to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are soft and the liquid has almost evaporated, 5 minutes. Stir in the peas and cook until warmed through, then season with salt and pepper. Transfer the filling to a colander set over a bowl to remove any excess liquid and to cool completely. Makes 4 cups.
- Assemble the empanadas: Remove the dough from the refrigerator and rest at room temperature for at least 5 minutes. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts. On a lightly floured surface, and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle about ⅛-inch thick. Using a 4-inch round cutter, cut circles out of the dough. Re-roll the scraps and repeat the process. Place the dough circles on a lightly floured sheet tray and cover with a damp cloth. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough.
- Heat the oven to 375°F. Lay out all the dough discs on a lightly floured surface and place ¾ tablespoon filling in the middle of each disc. Fold the circle in half, pinching out any air pockets. Seal with a fork. Place the beaten egg in a small dish with 1 tablespoon water and stir to combine. Transfer the empanadas to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and brush the egg wash over the top of each. Poke a few holes in the top of each empanada and bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving with the dipping sauce.
