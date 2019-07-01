Tortang Talong (Filipino Eggplant Omelette) Recipe

Servings: 3-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the eggplant:
3 Japanese eggplants
12 large eggs
2 tablespoons fish sauce
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup|60 ml canola oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 yellow onion, diced
for the salsa:
1-2 large beefsteak tomatoes, medium diced (about 12 ounces|340 grams)
1 medium cucumber, medium diced
1 small red onion, medium diced
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 lemon, juiced
to serve:
3 cups cooked jasmine rice
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Turn the oven to broil. Place the eggplants on a sheet tray and broil, turning as needed, until blackened all over, 7 to 8 minutes. Alternatively, blacken them directly on a flame over a gas stovetop, turning as needed, about 3 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then carefully peel away and discard the skin. Using the back of a fork, flatten the eggplant flesh, keeping it intact. It’s going to kind of look like a pancake. Leave the stem on.
- Make the salsa: Combine everything in a bowl and set aside until ready to use.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the fish sauce and set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the stove and transfer to a bowl. Wipe the skillet clean.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium. Working with one eggplant at a time, carefully dredge it in the egg mixture and add it to the skillet. Ladle about ½ cup|120 ml of egg over the eggplant and top with ⅓ of the onion and garlic mixture. Season with salt and push any egg that leaks off back towards the eggplant to keep its shape a bit. Cook until set, 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully flip over. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining eggplant.
- To serve, stack the omelets on top of each other on a serving platter. Serve with the salsa and cooked rice.
