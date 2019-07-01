Tortang Talong (Filipino Eggplant Omelette) Recipe

Servings: 3-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the eggplant:

3 Japanese eggplants

12 large eggs

2 tablespoons fish sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 yellow onion, diced

for the salsa:

1-2 large beefsteak tomatoes, medium diced (about 12 ounces|340 grams)

1 medium cucumber, medium diced

1 small red onion, medium diced

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 lemon, juiced

to serve:

3 cups cooked jasmine rice

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Turn the oven to broil. Place the eggplants on a sheet tray and broil, turning as needed, until blackened all over, 7 to 8 minutes. Alternatively, blacken them directly on a flame over a gas stovetop, turning as needed, about 3 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then carefully peel away and discard the skin. Using the back of a fork, flatten the eggplant flesh, keeping it intact. It’s going to kind of look like a pancake. Leave the stem on. Make the salsa: Combine everything in a bowl and set aside until ready to use. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the fish sauce and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the stove and transfer to a bowl. Wipe the skillet clean. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium. Working with one eggplant at a time, carefully dredge it in the egg mixture and add it to the skillet. Ladle about ½ cup|120 ml of egg over the eggplant and top with ⅓ of the onion and garlic mixture. Season with salt and push any egg that leaks off back towards the eggplant to keep its shape a bit. Cook until set, 1 to 2 minutes, then carefully flip over. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining eggplant. To serve, stack the omelets on top of each other on a serving platter. Serve with the salsa and cooked rice.

arideh