Filipino MMA Star Kevin Belingon Enjoys the Little Things in Life

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon is the current ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion hailing from Kiangan, Philippines. The 31-year-old is eager to remove the interim label from his title more than anything, and the person who stands in his way is the long-reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes. The two will face each other again this Friday in Singapore, at ONE: HEART OF THE LION.



Belingon and Fernandes came face-to-face two years ago at the same event, where Fernandes came home a champion. This time around, Belingon is more ready than ever to get back at his rival.

Days before the face-off, VICE sat down with the Filipino MMA star to find out who he really is when he’s not giving his all in the Octagon.

VICE: Earlier during the press conference, you were saying how you have been focusing on your grappling. Will that in any way offset your striking abilities?

Kevin Belingon: I simply enhanced my grappling skills while preserving my ability to strike. It does not affect my striking skills.

I understand eating right is a critical component in preparing for a fight. When you’re not preparing for a fight, what’s your go-to cheat meal?

Ice cream! I enjoy strawberry flavored ice cream.

What would you say your strength is compared to other fighters in the division?

My strength is in my speed and my striking skills. That is my strength compared to other fighters here in ONE.

What is your first childhood memory of getting into a fight?

When I was in high school, I was involved in a little scuffle. It was very quick [laughs]. That was the first and last time I engaged in a street fight.

I’m sure since you got into martial arts you’ve been imbued with great morals and values.

Of course! Discipline is very important as an athlete and as a person.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I enjoy country music. I usually listen to country music after training while I’m driving. Whether it’s the radio or a disc, I often listen to country music and slow rock. Particularly, the Eagles and Scorpions.

If you could have a meal with anyone that inspires you, dead or alive, who would it be?

It would have to be my family. I would love to be able to have dinner with my family where we can just be together.

I understand you look up to Bruce Lee a lot.

Yes of course!

What would you say to him or ask him if he was right in front of you?

I will invite him to my home. Bruce Lee had a huge influence on me when I was much younger. His movies encouraged me to take up martial arts. Bruce Lee is a huge inspiration to me.

If Bruce Lee was the dragon, what would that make you?

Tiger! The tiger is one of the strongest animals in the plant!

One final question. What is one piece of advice you would offer to anyone interested in practicing martial arts?

For those people who would like to practice martial arts as a sport, discipline is extremely important to be a successful athlete. Discipline is key in this field.

