Filipinos Are Sharing Photos of Their Neighbourhoods Hit by Typhoon Kammuri

Located along the typhoon belt, the Philippines battles around 20 typhoons each year. Still, it’s almost impossible to get used to the flooding and strong winds. These are seen in some photos Filipino netizens are now sharing online, after typhoon Kammuri made landfall last night.
On Twitter, user @aleksmabini posted photos of fallen trees in Masbate in the Bicol region.
Meanwhile, user @2001drelxpaul shared the aftermath of the typhoon in Camarines Sur, another province in Bicol.
This video from @arlinlinalon shows the flooding in Pansol, Laguna.
User @AbainzaRalph warned of the critical condition in Manila.
Another user, @dexteraustriaop, shared photos of how the University of Santo Tomas, the country’s oldest university, prepared for the storm right after yesterday’s Christmas festivities. The campus is known to flood easily during strong rains.
User @FridayZhen shared an image of Manila’s purple sky this morning.
Twitter user @ayrakathleen’s photo of the gloomy sky turned into a Rorschach test after netizens claimed that they saw an image of Jesus in it. Some took it as a sign to pray for everyone’s safety.
To give you a better idea of the typhoon’s intensity, Kammuri is a Category 4 cyclone, raging at wind speeds of 209 – 251 kmh (130–156 mph). 2013’s Typhoon Haiyan, the deadliest typhoon to hit the Philippines, was a Category 5 cyclone.
Typhoon Kammuri spun up a week ago and has picked up steam in the last 24 hours, right before slamming the country last night, according to a report by Gizmodo. It first hit the middle regions with heavy winds and rains. Half a million people are now in evacuation centres all over thee country, The New York Times reported.
At least two people have died due to the typhoon. One man died after tree branches fell on him in Ormoc City, Leyte on Visayas island, The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. Another, in Camarines Sur, died after he was electrocuted while fixing his roof, according to Sun Star.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a yellow warning in Manila and orange and red in surrounding areas.
Meralco, Metro Manila’s only electric power distributor, had warned that they might shut down power in some areas.
Most provinces around the country have suspended classes in both private and public schools for all levels. The Presidential Malacañang Palace also ordered the suspension of work for all government offices.
The capital’s main airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), will be closed for twelve hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m, affecting arrival and departure schedules of around 480 flights.
The typhoon has also affected the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which the Philippines is currently hosting, as some events scheduled for today including polo, windsurfing, and beach volleyball have been postponed.
Ride-sharing and delivery apps have also informed their users about the difficulty of booking rides at this time and asked them to be patient with drivers.
On Twitter, @GrabPhilippines said, “While we hope everyone can comfortably stay safe and dry, we ask for your patience if you find the need to book a ride or order via GrabFood.”
Motorcycle hailing app Angkas said: “Riding in this weather is highly discouraged. Angkas may still be available, but please take care.”