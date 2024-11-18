Pine Over These Deals From Filson’s Early Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

C’mon, secretly you enjoy the cold weather because it’s an opportunity to throw on a few extra pieces and look good. Admit it. It’s how I feel, even when I’m semi-fibbing and telling people I don’t like the cold.

Videos by VICE

We’re lucky, then, that for an early Black Friday sale Filson plastered several of its best, highest-quality items with heavy discounts.

I sorted through the faff and found the pieces of raw denim, pillowy soft cotton flannel, and thick, made-in-America wool that you buy once and enjoy for many years. This is the kind of stuff you pass down to your grandkids (if your grandkids grow up to have style).

Lined Denim Short Cruiser Jacket for $297 ($198 off)

Filson’s raw denim jacket, lined with 8 oz. Alaskan flannel, follows a more unique pattern of short-length, denim trucker jackets than the endless copies of Levi’s Type III. The brushed cotton flannel is wonderfully soft, and in person it’s just as vivid-red as it is in photos.

Having handled this denim in person, its 14 oz. weight is considered middleweight in terms of raw denim, but if you’re new to raw denim then it’ll feel like armor plating. Keep wearing it, and it’ll break in wonderfully, forming wear patterns of electric blue as it molds to your body.

For those itching for a bit more length, check out the Lined Denim Cruiser Jacket, which is on sale for $315 at $210 off.

Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket for $413 ($137 off)

Warm enough for days below zero degrees, my Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket ($413; $137 off) is one of my favorite deep winter pieces. It’s a boxy fit, but for its purpose I find that desirable. Even sizing down, I can fit a flannel shirt and a down jacket underneath.

Still made in the USA out of heavyweight 24 oz., 100 percent virgin wool has such a tight weave that it cuts through wind and sheds light rain like a champ. Even in moderate snow, I’ve stayed warm and comfortable on trips throughout the city.

There’s a rear “map pocket” that runs the width of the back of the torso, along with large pockets that nearly cover the front of the torso. That has the effect of doubling the fabric over much of the jacket. Only the sharp-looking black-and-natural-wool plaid is on sale.

Alaskan Guide Shirt from $58 ($87 off)

The Alaskan Guide Shirt is one of Filson’s signature pieces. Always in production—at least since 1996—and made of 8 oz. cotton flannel, it’s a soft, cozy, and warm middleweight shirt for chilly mornings and for layering under jackets and mid-layers during the heart of winter.

The Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt is also on sale, if you’d like something a bit less warm for cool-but-not-frigid days. Its fabric is also 100 percent cotton flannel, but it’s 6 oz. fabric. Sale prices differ by color, but the handsome black-and-white pictured starts at $58.

beartooth cruiser vest for $105 ($70 off)

Vests are underrated as layering pieces. All joking about hipster-wear aside, I’m finding myself more and more drawn to them for winter, whether for helping turn mere fall jackets into ensemble pieces for the deep cold or for realy packing in the warmth under heavy jackets.

This 13 oz. cotton double cloth vest is not as thick or warm as Filson’s excellent Mackinaw Wool Western Vest, which is not on sale, but on the flip side that makes it easier to slip underneath slimmer jackets that don’t have a ton of room for layering.

Only the anthracite (very dark gray) is discontinued, but that’s the one I’d buy. Dark gray makes for a highly versatile mid-layer, as it goes well with any color. Light denim or dark, black boots or brown, it complements almost any color.

Buckner Wool Camp Shirt for $117 ($78 off)

Cruising through the vintage stores, I noticed that most flannel in the 1950s and 1960s were made from wool flannel. Almost all of it that I’ve touched has been itchier than a sweater made of eyelashes, but at least it was wool, with its superior warmth retention versus cotton.

Nowadays flannels all seem to be made of deliciously soft cotton. That’s all well and good, but what if you want something with that touch of old-school class? In steps Filson’s Buckner ($117; $78 off), a flannel shirt made of 6.5 oz., 100 percent wool fabric, minus the itch.

Mackinaw Wool Blazer for $446 ($149 off)

Stay warm in style. Plenty of old-timey photographs of cowboys and ranch hands show them working the land in blazer made of wool thicker than you’d ever find on a blazer at the Stock Exchange on Wall Street. At $446, the Mackinaw Wool Blazer is $149 off.

The blazer is made of the same heavyweight 24 oz., 100 percent virgin wool as the Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket, and it’s also made in the U.S. The sleeves are lined in polyester so that it does bunch or hang up on your shirt sleeves when you’re putting it on. The body is unlined.

Medium Tin Cloth Duffle Bag from $118 ($177 off)

Forget looking like a college kid on laundry day with a skimpy, Skittles-colored duffle bag. This bag is made of 14 oz. tin cloth, which is cotton treated with oils to become heavily water resistance. Filson’s tin cloth is also wonderfully substantial and sturdy.

It holds 44 L, which is enough for me to carry a week’s worth of clothes and toiletries, while still being able to fit it in the overhead bin of an airplane. Those who travel lighter may instead appreciate the Small Tin Cloth Duffle Bag that measures 33 L volume.

Certain colors are more on-sale than others, but this isn’t one of those cases where only the weird, undesirable colors are on sale. The two that start from $118 are dark tan and dark green, both very handsome. Navy is a bit more at $221, but still a great deal.