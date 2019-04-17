Filthyratbag Is the Viral Artist Drawing the Internet’s Midlife Crisis

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.

In recent years artist Celeste Mountjoy, best known as Filthyratbag, has amassed a mammoth online following. Her work explores partying, drugs, depression, and relationships—squeezing a lot of humour and heart out of tough topics. But you don’t become the patron saint of bad feelings by 18 without going through some shit.

Videos by VICE

In this episode of the Anxiety Hour, she moves beyond the drawings to share the mental health battles that inspired her work. And reminds us that despite teen angst being so often trivialised, the struggles we go through when we are young are as real and transformative as any other time.

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple, Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.