Final ‘Death Stranding’ Trailer Is Beautiful and Full of Potential Spoilers

Designer Hideo Kojima’s newest video game hits the PlayStation 4 on November 8, and Sony just dropped the final trailer ahead of the game’s launch. I’ve beaten Death Stranding, and I can’t tell you anything about it other than to say this is a great trailer, but consider not watching it.

Seriously. Maybe don’t watch this. Death Stranding is long and weird and cryptic. This trailer takes moments from its major story beats and displays them to you out of context. They’re not exactly spoilers, but they’re not exact not spoilers.

If you’re already sold on Death Stranding, then don’t watch this trailer. If you’re on the fence, take a gander. You might see something that lets you know what you’re in for.