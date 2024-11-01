‘Final Fantasy 14’ Dropping a Big Crossroads Patch for ‘Dawntrail’

Final Fantasy XIV rolls on with no signs of slowing down. The game’s set to receive a major 7.1 “Crossroads” patch, adding a fresh wave of content to the Dawntrail expansion! Additionally, with the MMO constantly updating, it’s only sensible to expect great, new content. Long-time fans aren’t ready for everything they’ll be able to do, however! So, let’s take it from the top!

‘final fantasy xiv’ patch 7.1 details

Main Scenario Quests — Crossroads

“Though the spectacle of Living Memory and its threat to the star have been laid to rest. The shade of remembrance lingers both within and without the dome. As the Warrior of Light and their companions seek to help the people of two worlds move forward, they find that some secrets of the past must be unearthed…”

Videos by VICE

‘final fantasy xiv’ New Challenges

Alliance Raid Dungeon — Echoes of Vana’diel – Jeuno: The First Walk

“A pall of unease has settled over Yak T’el, and memories of a world not our own now find themselves buried in the woods. The Warrior of Light has set off to investigate, but what secrets will they unearth beneath those shaded boughs?”

New Dungeon — Yuweyawata Field Station

“Some time past, in the northern region of what is now Heritage Found, a peaceful Tonawawtan village was beset by a tural vidraal. Zoraal Ja himself led the Landsguard against the beast’s boundless fury─yet although the First Promise returned from the mission, few know the fate of the village and its people…”

A New Trial — The Minstrel’s Ballad: Sphene’s Burden

“With harp cradled in his arms, the wandering minstrel sings a sorrowful song of a recreated queen. Helpless to defy the purpose she was given, this simulacrum sought to preserve the memories of her subjects by taking the lives of innocents in other reflections. Though she met her end by your hands, had she been further along her ill-fated path by the time of your confrontation, might she have proven unstoppable and gone on to wreak untold death and devastation? Such questions play on your mind as the minstrel’s verse bears you away to a world of the imagination, where you once again come face-to-face with the dread entity known as Queen Eternal…”

The Ultimate Raid — Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

“Like a river, the future winds in boundless ways. A single ripple may alter the course of its flow─and as one ripple leads to another, myriad are the possibilities. So it is in this land, once blighted by the Flood of Light, where the resistance of many gave way to a morrow blessed by the night sky. If, similarly, the future wrought by two young women were but one of countless possibilities, what other forms could their morrow have taken? Fascinated by such visions, the wandering minstrel weaves a ballad of futures rewritten.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

‘final fantasy xiv’ additional 7.1 patch notes

Chaotic Alliance Raid — Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic)

“In the boundless dark dwells a voracious voidsent sovereign who sought to invade the material realm and render all to naught─the Cloud of Darkness. The first and last emperor of Allag, Xande, once forged a covenant with this queen of the void in his lust for power, but with Unei and Doga’s noble sacrifices, you were able to forestall her invasion. Yet if neither they nor an inheritor of the Royal Eye had fought by your side, would you have been able to repel the deluge of darkness? As you listen to the minstrel’s impassioned song, you imagine the encounter anew…”

Note: Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic) will be available one week after the release of Patch 7.15.

The Unreal Trial — The Jade Stoa (Unreal)

“The faux commander has a yen for a tale from his native Far East. Which prompts you to recall the unbridled ferocity of Byakko. As your clash with the mighty auspice plays out anew in your mind’s eye, will you succeed in lifting the dark cloud that shrouds his heart, or will you be overcome by his heavenly gales?”

“Up-and-coming adventurers are invited to further hone their martial prowess through tactical training! These new exercises pose a variety of challenges, each identifiable by telltale markers. You can never be too prepared for what awaits on the horizon…”

Furthermore, players can expect the following minor additions!

Allied Society Quests – Pelupelu

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 7.15)

Custom Deliveries – Nitowikwe (Patch 7.15)

Role Quests (Patch 7.16)

Wachumeqimeqi Quests (Patch 7.15)

Housing Update

Doman Mahjong Update

New PvP Gear

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

Indeed, the Crossroads 7.1 Patch is set to go live on November 12, 2024!