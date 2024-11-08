‘Final Fantasy 14’ Finally Enables 4K Grippers for Ultra HD Foot Fanatics

Final Fantasy 14 is easily one of the best MMOs of all time. The sheer amount of content available for players on its free trial is legendary, spawning one of the greatest copypastas ever. It’s also, apparently, about to become something else entirely, thanks to a new graphical update that increases the polygon count of… feet. Oh, no, I can already see where this is going.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Recently, Final Fantasy 14 got a major graphical overhaul. An already attractive game was made all the more pretty with higher-resolution textures, revamped lighting, and additional details scattered throughout the sprawling digital world. However, one thing I didn’t notice personally was feet. Of all the things that changed, they didn’t get the same love and attention. Don’t worry, my foot-loving friends. This has all changed thanks to a recent update to the game.

Videos by VICE

I’m not here to shame anyone for their personal preferences. Kink-shaming is bad. Everybody has to have their thing. And for some, this is going to be the greatest update of all time for any game, ever. Upgraded foot textures may have been buried in the recent patch notes for Final Fantasy 14. But, eagle-eyed readers were quick to spot this update. I’ve gotta say, going from PS2 quality feet to PS3 is quite the jump for a game like this, though.

First, we got the updated grapes. Now? We’ve got this, and people are seemingly thrilled. Our characters are meant to be digital representations of us. So, why not have the highest-quality toes possible in our favorite outerwear?

Indeed, some of the responses to this change have been just as unhinged as we could have hoped for. It’s such an unnecessary thing for the developers to even consider changing. But, the fact that they did makes it easy to understand why the Final Fantasy 14 community loves them as much as they do. 4K Grippers weren’t on my Dawntrail checklist, but I’m guessing it must have been for some members of the FF14 staff.